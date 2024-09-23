CRAFTSMAN’s budget-friendly 1,700 PSI electric pressure washer cuts through grime at new $89 low

Amazon is offering the CRAFTSMAN 1,700 PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $89 shipped. Normally priced at $109 most days, it spent the first six months riding along at its full price until we saw the first 2024 discounts to $99 at the tail-end of June. This same discounted rate has been repeated a few times since, but it comes in today with an even greater $20 markdown that lands it at a new all-time low price.

There’s always going to be grime building up around your home, particularly the driveways and walkways that are regularly used by you and visitors alike or after inclement weather rolls through. With this budget-friendly pressure washer though, you can not only remove the gunk as it begins showing (or even after letting it pile up), but you’ll be doing it knowing that you didn’t take a financial hit in the process.

It delivers 1,700 PSI of cold water power at a 1.2 GPM flow rate, ensuring the cleaning jobs around your home are tackled without concern. All of its included bits and bobs, like the nozzle, the 20 feet of kink-resistant hose, and the power cord have their own onboard storage space for convenience, making it easier to keep everything together. There’s also an added soap applicator bottle that hooks right up to the gun so you can enhance its cleaning power too.

CRAFTSMAN 1,700 PSI Electric Pressure Washer features:

POWERFUL CLEANING: The electric pressure washer has 1700 MAX PSI* and 1.2 GPM**.Amps : 13 Amp

ADDED BENEFIT: The pressure washer gun comes with a soap applicator bottle for cleaning with soap

STORAGE ORGANIZATION: Onboard nozzle, pressure washer hose, cord, and wand storage keep accessories organized

LONG LASTING PERFORMANCE: 20 ft. kink-resistant hose eliminates hassle and provides long-lasting performance

EXTENDED REACH: 35 ft. power cord for range from your outlet

Cleaning Equipment Trade Association (CETA) Certified

