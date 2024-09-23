JBL Live Beam 3 buds with display case and Google Finder hit all-time lows from $150 (25% off)

Today we are tracking new all-time lows courtesy of Amazon on the 2024 JBL Live Beam 3 earbuds. Complete with the display-equipped charging case, you’ll find these buds starting from $150.39 shipped at Amazon in the silver colorway with the other three styles on sale for $169.95 shipped. You’re looking at a regularly $200 pair of stick-style earbuds with as much as 25% in savings and new Amazon all-time lows across the board. We have seen a couple light drops here and there since release this past summer, but today’s deals are the best yet and the first significant discounts to date.

Amazon is also offering the JBL Live Buds 3 at the same prices starting from $150.39 shipped, down from the usual $200. They are essentially identical to the set above, just with the rounded “bud-type” form-factor on the earpieces and slightly lower battery life – 48 hours compared to 40 hours.

While our hands-on review of the JBL Live Beam 3 earbuds will give a complete deep dive into the feature set and user experience, let’s touch on some highlights right here while we are at it as well.

The charging case is the star of the show here. It features an onboard touchscreen you can customize with your own wallpaper and access the various features of the buds without reaching for the smartphone app – true adaptive noise cancelling settings, EQ presets, notifications from your phone, and much more. As for the listening experience, I came away impressed here for the price range with some of the other highlights including the 48 hours of battery life (12 hours on the buds alone), IP55 water and dust-proof design, and onboard access to Google’s Finder network (you can also trigger and audible chime to track them down).

Everything else you need to know is waiting right here.

JBL Live Beam 3 earbuds features:

Convenient Smart Charging Case: The 1.45-inch touchscreen display on your Smart Charging Case gives you full control of your sound on any devices – laptop, TV, smartphones, or tablets without needing to access the JBL App on your smartphone.

True adaptive noise cancelling with custom control: Tune out the outside world entirely or customize just how much ambient sound you decide to let in, with four noise-sensing mics that automatically adapt to your surroundings in real time

6 mics for perfect calls: Six beamforming microphones reduce wind and noise interference, so your words always come through loud and clear. And you can create your own calling environment with Personal Sound Amplification’s customized ambient sound levels

