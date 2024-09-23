Save $58 on EcoSmart’s 3.5kW under-sink electric tankless water heater at $132 ahead of the cold’s arrival

Amazon is now offering the EcoSmart 3.5kW Electric Tankless Water Heater for $132.02 shipped. Listed for $199 and averaging more around $190 for most of 2024, this device has seen significantly lower and less frequent discounts than we’ve seen in previous years, though the few price cuts that have appeared have offered sizeable relief from the long periods of higher rates, down to $130 at most. It’s gone as low as $105 in the past, specifically five years ago, but today’s 31% markdown comes in as one of the best we’ve seen in the time since, landing it down at the second-lowest price of the last four years and the third-lowest price overall – just $27 above the all-time low from 2019.

With the colder months fast approaching, many homes will be in need of some assistance when it comes to providing hot water, and this 3.5kW under-sink tankless water heater is here to help. Designed for a single point-of-use, this device comes in compact dimensions (6-inch by 11-inch by 3-inch) that make it a better fit in tighter under-counter spaces. It has a low 0.5 GPM activation flow rate that also fits commercial needs for low-flow faucets.

One thing to keep in mind here is that if you live in colder climates within North America, it might not be the best addition to handle those lower inlet water temperatures. To properly function, it will require one 30A breaker, a wire gauge of 10 AWG, and a 1/2-inch NPT connection.

You can find more electric and tankless water heater options in our Green Deals hub too, which we will update daily as new chances to save are made available.

EcoSmart 3.5kW Electric Tankless Water Heater features:

Can provide hot water for one sink at 0.5 GPM in warmer climates

Requires 1 x 30 amp breaker and 10 AWG wire

For one sink at 0.5 GPM in colder climates the POU 6 is recommended

Amperage Draw 29 amp. kW – 3.5 kW

Connection Fittings 1/2″ NPT

Max temperature rise @ .5 GMP is 47.8°F Max temperature rise @ 1GPM is 23.9°F Max temperature rise @ 1.5 GPM is 15.9°F

