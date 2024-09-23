Save up to $850 on EcoFlow’s new DELTA 3 power station in early Prime Day sale from $649

Today, EcoFlow has launched its Early Prime Big Deal Days sale through October 13, which is taking up to $2,899 off power stations, bundles, and accessories – plus, extra savings on orders over $3,000. One of the notable inclusions in this sale is the brand’s new DELTA 3 Portable Power Station bundled with a 400W Solar Panel for $1,198 shipped. Normally priced at $1,998, this is one of several of the first price cuts we have seen on this new model since releasing a few weeks ago, coming in here as a 43% markdown that saves you $850 and sets a new low price for the bundle going forward. You can also find the power station alone discounted to $649, coming with a free waterproof bag, as well as options to get the station and bag with a 220W solar panel for $799, or an 800W alternator charger for $848.

A quick note here: EcoFlow is offering extra savings on orders above a certain threshold, with an additional 7% taken off orders between $3,000 and $4,999, while an additional 9% will be taken off orders over $5,000. Members will also benefit from 2x EcoCredits on web-exclusive deals that you can find on the landing page here.

EcoFlow’s new DELTA 3 Portable Power Station delivers a 1,024Wh capacity that can be expanded further up to 5kWh when connected to an expansion battery from the DELTA 3, DELTA Pro 3, DELTA 2 Max, or DELTA 2 stations, giving folks more versatile expansion options, especially if you already own the appropriate equipment. It dishes out power at up to 1,800W speeds, which can surge up to 3,600W thanks to its X-Boost tech, letting you run appliances over 2600W for home backup, RV support, or general outdoor usage so you’re never left in the dark.

The X-Boost benefits don’t stop there either, as it offers five fast-charging methods to refill its battery, with a standard wall outlet taking only 56 minutes, which is the same time it takes for the brand’s Smart Generator 4000 to refuel it. You can also recharge from your car taking 1.3 hours, while solar charging takes 70 minutes when hooked up to a 1,000W max solar input, it even offers a multi-charging option too, utilizing both AC and solar in under an hour. Along with its smart controls, there are 13 output ports to cover your needs: six AC ports, two USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, two DC ports, and a car port.

Don’t miss out on the rest of the deals during this sale either, which you can browse in full on this page here – and be sure to keep your eyes peeled for several one-day flash sales that are scheduled to drop from September 25 through October 7, giving you a chance at Prime Day savings ahead of the upcoming two-day event on October 8 and 9. You’ll find more eco-friendly backup power solutions in our Green Deals hub too, which we update daily with new deals as they roll in.

EcoFlow DELTA 3 Portable Power Station features:

•1-5kWh expandable with DELTA 3 Extra Battery, DELTA Pro 3 Extra Battery, DELTA 2 Extra Battery or DELTA 2 Max Extra Battery.

•1800W AC output, 2200W (surge 3600W) with X-Boost

•5 fast recharging methods (AC, Solar, 800W Alternator Charger, Smart Generator 3000 (Dual Fuel), Multicharging)

•5-year warranty

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!