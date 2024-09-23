UGREEN debuts new MagFlow Qi2 2-in-1 charging stand with foldable design for iPhone and AirPods

Qi2 wireless chargers are on the rise and the latest one just hit the shelves courtesy of UGREEN. After launching its 2-in-1 Qi2 Uno charger, UGREEN is back again with another Qi2 unit called the MagFlow Qi2 charging stand. Just like many other recent releases on the market, this one also comes with two charging pads to power your iPhone and AirPods simultaneously. This Qi2 charger is now available to buy from UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront for $49.99 shipped. Head below for more details and a closer look.

UGREEN debuts new MagFlow Qi2 wireless charging stand

URGEEN’s latest smartphone charging accessory is the MagFlow Qi2-certified charging stand that can top up your iPhone with up to 15W power. This charging stand comes with MagSafe support, and it uses strong magnets to secure your iPhone in horizontal or vertical orientation. What’s also great about this particular MagSafe charging station is that it features a foldable design, and you can even adjust the folding angle from 0 to 70 degrees.

This MagSafe charging stand supports dual device charging, thanks to the additional charging pad located on the bottom piece. The secondary charging pad at the bottom can deliver up to 5W output to your AirPods’ wireless charging case. It may not be as versatile as many other 3-in-1 chargers out there, but it’s still a good option to consider for those who only use an iPhone and a pair of AirPods with it.

The new UGREEN MagFlow Qi2 charger has an LED status light which, according to UGREEN, lights up only when you charge AirPods. It’s made of aluminum alloy and comes with built-in weights and silicone pads at the bottom for added stability. Notably, the overall form factor for the MagFlow charger is also quite compact, making it very easy to carry around should you wish to travel with it. Lastly, it is worth pointing out that this charger comes with a USB-C to USB-C cable in the box, but you will have to bring your own USB-C wall charger to power it.

UGREEN’s MagFlow Qi2 2-in-1 MagSafe wireless charger is now available on Amazon for $49.99 shipped.

