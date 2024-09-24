Corsair’s HS65 wireless gaming headset with Dolby Audio 7.1 surround sound falls to $70

Image showing a person wearing Corsair's HS65 gaming headset.

We are now tracking a deal that drops Corsair’s HS65 wireless gaming headset in black down to $69.99 shipped. This $120 wireless gaming headset has been going for $115 in recent months, and it’s now seeing a solid 42% discount to shave $50 off its list price. Today’s deal knocks it $5 below its previous Amazon low to mark the lowest price we have tracked for it. The white variant of the same headset is currently going for $90 on Amazon with a lighter 25% discount. Continue reading to learn more about this headset, including its features, compatibility, and more.

Corsair’s HS65 wireless gaming headset is equipped with custom-tuned 50mm neodymium audio drivers to support Dolby Audio 7.1 surround sound for PC and Mac. It can connect to your system via a 2.4GHz wireless or Bluetooth, and it also has multi-channel support. This headset can work with a variety of devices including PC, Mac, mobile, and PlayStation, and it also supports Sony’s Tempest 3D when gaming on a PS5. Other noteworthy features of Corsair’s HS65 gaming headset include SonarWorks’ SoundID technology with customizable audio profiles, an extended 50-foot range for uninterrupted connectivity, and up to 24 hours of battery life on a single charge among other things.

If you’re looking for more gaming gear to pair with Corsair’s HS65 wireless gaming headset, then be sure to stop by our PC gaming deals hub where we’ve highlighted some deals on gaming keyboards, mice, and more.

CORSAIR HS65 Wireless Gaming Headset features:

  • Low-Latency 2.4Ghz Wireless or Bluetooth: Enjoy high-quality audio without the wire, featuring a range of up to 50ft and up to 24 hours of battery life, plus Bluetooth support for mobile devices and more.
  • Aluminum Reinforced Construction and All-Day Comfort: A mesh grill ear cup design and an adjustable headband with aluminum-reinforced construction provide lightweight durability, while adjustable leatherette memory foam ear cups with soft fabric provide a comfortable fit through hours of gameplay.
  • Sonarworks SoundID Technology: Sonarworks SoundID technology for personalized sound control that tailors your headset settings to your personal audio tastes on PC and Mac.
  • Dolby Audio 7.1 Surround Sound on PC and Mac: Enables a multi-channel audio experience on PC, putting you right in the middle of your game, plus support for Sony Tempest 3D audio on PS5.
  • Great Gaming Audio: High-quality, custom-tuned 50mm neodymium audio drivers deliver excellent sound with the range needed to hear everything on the battlefield.

