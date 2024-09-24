Enjoy autumn gatherings around EAST OAK’s 21-inch smokeless wood-burning fire pit at new $146 low (Reg. $270)

Amazon is offering the EAST OAK 21-inch Smokeless Fire Pit for $146.16 shipped. Normally going for $270 most days, it remained above $219 for the first five months of 2024, until June saw the first drop further to $197, repeating again in July and being beaten out by August’s former $153 low. We just spotted this model now benefitting from a 46% markdown that lands it at a new all-time low price, saving you $124.

Outdoor gatherings around a firepit are one of the best things about autumn, and with this large 21-inch smokeless wood-burning model from EAST OAK, you’ll be able to complement your fall plans at home or beyond. It weighs in at just 19.4 pounds giving it more portability and has been given a trapezoidal design with a dual-bottom inlet that takes advantage of the Venturi effect “to increase air intake by up to 30 percent, producing a more vigorous flame and more warmth for your outdoor gatherings.” Its “circle-turned-square” shape is an ideal gathering spot for four or more people, providing a uniform 360 degrees of warmth that reaches surprisingly far – plus, there’s an included removable ash tray and fire poker too to make cleaning up after its usage far easier and hassle-free.

If you want to check out all the décor that EAST OAK is currently offering at a discounted rate, be sure to browse through its official Amazon storefront here. You’ll find more standardized and simplified devices and appliances for around your home in our home goods hub, or you can find more eco-friendly devices like the above smokeless fire pit in our Green Deals hub.

EAST OAK 21-inch Smokeless Fire Pit features:

Heat Up your Family Gatherings: With an outer diameter of 21.26 inch x 21.26 inch, this portable fire pit is ideal for 4-8 person camping, bonfires, and patio gatherings. Dancing flames create a bright and comfortable atmosphere and extend your outdoor recreation time

Warmer & Stronger: East Oak smokeless fire pit breaks through the traditional parallel channel structure. Its innovative trapezoidal shape and double-bottom inlet utilize the Venturi effect to increase air intake by up to 30 percent, producing a more vigorous flame and more warmth for your outdoor gatherings

360 degree Widespread Warmth: Unique circle-turned-square shape makes our fire pit produce a uniform flame and radiates a wider range of warmth to the sides, not just straight up. Enjoy the warmth surrounding you while admiring the charming dancing flames

Efficient Smokeless: Our Outdoor fire pit feeds more oxygen into the burning process and accelerates secondary flame generation smokelessly. Completely get rid of the inconvenience of a smoky flame, and enjoy your time outside

Empty Ashes Easily and Cleanly: Comes with an innovative, removable ashtray and long fire poker. Stop worrying about ash accumulating inside the firepit and blocking the air holes or getting your hands and clothes dirty when clearing leftover ash by hand

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!