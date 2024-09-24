New AeroPress Premium graces your countertop with glass and stainless steel build, now up for purchase

In case you missed it, the AeroPress is going premium folks. The brand’s beloved coffee makers have been a staple around here for years, among both staffers and readers, in camping kits, and atop kitchen countertops leveraging a patented press function to make a, frankly, delicious cup of joe with the special brand of “total immersion” brewing. The latest models are made of a “durable, shatterproof” plastic-like material, but a the new premium high-end glass model is here to grace your countertop the way no other AeroPress ever has. 

New glass AeroPress Premium now available for purchase

Unveiled over a year ago, fans of the brand have been waiting for the new glass AeroPress Premium to actually go up for sale, and that day has come. Over at Williams Sonoma – it appears to be exclusive there, as of right now it is the only retailer we can find carrying the new model – you’ll find the new AeroPress Premium Coffee Press available for purchase at $149.95.

The best-in-class Premium AeroPress is made of glass, stainless steel and aluminum for superior utility, durability and impressive presentation. Its double-walled glass chamber is expertly hand blown to precise measurements to brew exceptionally smooth, flavorful coffee.

That’s a far cry from the $40 the standard issue plastic model will run you on Amazon, but we are talking about a premium high-end take on the wonderful patented press brewing here. Complete with a hand-blown double-walled glass chamber with hits of stainless steel and aluminum. This is not your dad’s old AeroPress that gets hidden away in the cupboard in between uses for the last 20 years (the original debuted in 2005), it’s the new one he probably wants (and grab me one too while you’re at it). 

Features at a glance:

  • Simply add hot water to ground coffee, add hot water, stir and press.
  • Brews a mug of American coffee or 1–3 shots of espresso in approx. 1 minute.
  • Brews cold brew coffee in approx. 2 minutes.
  • Total immersion brewing results in uniform extraction and richer, fuller coffee flavor.
  • Microfilter removes grit from coffee, yielding a clean cup.
  • Top-rack dishwasher safe.

As of right now, it appears as though it the AeroPress Premium Coffee Press is a Williams Sonoma exclusive – it’s not even available on the official site. And you can scoop one up right now for $149.95 shipped

The latest AeroPress Clear doesn’t feature the premium glass and steel treatment, but it might make for a decent alternative for folks not looking to drop the $150 – it comes in at $100 less

