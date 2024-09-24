Google’s upgraded 2024 Pixel 8a handset with 256GB of storage now back at $459 ($100 off)

While we are still tracking the entry-level model down at $399, Amazon has also now brought back the Google Pixel 8a with 256GB of storage at $459 shipped. This is the same $100 price drop we spotted previously, but after jumping back to full price a couple times we are highlighting another chance to scoop this one up while it’s matching the Amazon low. Both the 128GB model and the 256GB variant are now sitting at the same price we tracked for Prime Day this year and make for notable, lower-cost alternatives to the new Pixel 9 models.

The Pixel 9, for comparison, starts at $799. While it is indeed a more powerful and feature-rich flagship device, folks who don’t need all of the bells and whistles can scoop up what remains the latest a-series device in Google’s lineup at a notable discount here today.

The Google Pixel 8a was first unveiled ahead of Google I/O 2024, so we aren’t talking about some ancient smartphone here. This is Google’s latest mid-ranger device we said features a “refined design defined” by the $499 sticker after going hands-on – a price that is now much lower than that.

Everything is centered around the 6.1-inch Actua display with a scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass 3 treatment and Google’s adaptive battery tech that can drive the deice for over 24 hours and as long as 72 hours in Extreme Battery Saver mode. The whole thing is designed with a IP67 rating to safeguard against spills and dust as well.

And while it might be a mid-range handset, you’ll still be able to leverage Google AI capabilities – “search anything right from the app you’re in, just by drawing a circle around an image, text, or video; get a summary of emails and brainstorm ideas with Gemini; and avoid spammers with Call Assist.”

Google Pixel 8a features:

The best-in-class camera with Google AI helps you take photos and videos you won’t believe you actually took. And make edits like magic. Did someone blink or look away? With Best Take, you can combine similar photos into one where everyone looks great. Audio Magic Eraser reduces distracting noises in video like cars and wind, so you can hear the sounds you want. Use Magic Editor to change the background, move an object, make it disappear with Magic Eraser, and more. Just draw a circle around an image or text, even in a video. Google AI finds it fast – right from the app you’re in.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!