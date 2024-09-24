Govee’s new animated smart Table Lamp 2 debuts with Matter and Siri support, launch deal now live

One of the latest releases from Govee is putting its smart multi-color lighting treatment up on the table or nightstand, complete with Matter support. The new Govee Table Lamp 2 delivers on a similar smartphone and smart home-controlled lighting experience, just with an all-new design featuring 360-degree lighting and a clear base that allows it to standout from many of the no-name options you’ll find on Amazon. Now available for purchase with some launch deals, we will take a deeper dive down below.

Govee’s new smart Table Lamp 2 with Matter and a launch deal

The first thing that caught our eye after we noticed the Matter support was the physical design. The rounded tubular form-factor isn’t anything we haven’t seen before, but the hits of silver and see-through base help it to standout from the rest. Around the base of the lamp, Govee isn’t allowing owners to peer into the inner workings of the lamp, but you can see the stand of sorts with an almost cyclonic etching that reflects the multi-color illumination from within. It’s nothing overly remarkable or anything, but I do like the look of this.

Next is the smart home integration. In addition to the support for Alexa and Google Home voice control, the Matter support here means you can “utilize 3rd-party smart home platforms like HomeKit” – you can ask Siri to change settings and colors for you, among other things – alongside all of the customization capabilities made possible by the companion app.

The Govee Table Lamp 2 features a 500 lumen brightness and your choice of everything from various temperatures of white lighting right through the usual 16+ million other colors we have come to expect from the brand.

You can even draw your own 16-bit-style imagery and load it up on the lamp

There are 64+ preset scene modes here alongside eight music syncing options – many of which deliver movement and animation as opposed to just different combinations of colors.

Govee is also introducing a new “Pat-to-Wake Mode.” While obviously the light can be controlled by your voice or the app, you can also just give it a quick tap when near by or when getting up out of bed in the morning, on top of the usual timer and schedule settings of course.

The new Govee Table Lamp 2 carries a $70 MSRP and you can land a nice launch deal on Amazon right now alongside an additional 5% off when bundling it with any of the Govee gear on this page. However, the official Govee site is also offering this lamp on its own down at $64.99 during the launch phase.

