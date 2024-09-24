Samsung’s most affordable Galaxy Z Fold 6 config is now $400 off before trades

Alongside the ongoing $270 price drop on Galaxy Z Flip 6, we are now tracking some solid straight cash deal on the unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 6 as well. While there have been some wild offers on the upgraded storage options, today we are looking at the more affordable 256GB variant. Samsung is now offering $300 off the Crafted Black and white variants you can only get from its official online storefront at $1,599 shipped, while Amazon is offering the rest of the color options down at $1,499 shipped. Regularly $1,899, this is as much as $400 off the going rate and the best cash discount we have tracked at Amazon since release on this configuration.

All of the price drops above do not require a trade-in. But if you do have some gear to put up against your new foldable, we would be remiss not to at least point out that Samsung is still offering as much as $1,200 in instant credit towards the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Again we have seen massive $810 price drops on the 1TB models, and loads of offers on the 512GB with Samsung’s “free storage upgrade” promotions. But just about all of those reached deeper into your pocket than the 256GB offer we are featuring here today.

As detailed in our hands-on review, the latest Galaxy Z Fold 6 from Samsung features a Dynamic AMOLED 2X 7.6-inch main screen and the 968 x 2376 (HD+) sub display that fold out and come together to reveal one larger viewing surface.

A (50.0 MP + 12.0 MP + 10.0 MP) main camera array joins the front side 10MP cover cam alongside handwritten S Pen support and all of the AI features Samsung has been pushing for months and months now. First Google’s Circle to Search, and then Note Assist that “automatically creates shopping lists, organizes your notes and summarizes lengthy reads” and even Live Translation action for “fluency in up to 16 languages with Interpreter with Galaxy AI; In FlexMode, phone displays translations on both sides of the screen for easy in-person conversation.”

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 features:

Editing photos is even easier on the large screen of Galaxy Z Fold 6; See more detail as you instantly fix imperfections, move and remove objects and enhance colors using AI smart tools like Generative Edit and more. Level up your screen and level up your gaming experience; Totally immerse yourself with Galaxy Z Fold6 thanks to a huge screen, a lightning-fast processor and incredibly realistic graphics. Edit, scroll and organize; Or chat, shop and stream — all at the same time on up to three windows; When it comes to viewing and doing more, Fold6 is built to handle more.

