Score Samsung’s fastest 256GB 200MB/s PRO Ultimate microSD card today at $25 (50% off)

Karthik Iyer -
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesSamsung
New low $25
Samsung PRO Ultimate microSD review

We are now tracking a deal that drops Samsung’s 256GB PRO Ultimate microSD card with USB reader to $24.99 Prime shipped. Folks without a Prime membership can dodge the shipping fee by checking out with items worth over $35 in the cart. That’s straight up a 50% discount on this combo which regularly fetches $50. Today’s deal drops it $7 below its previous all-time low on Amazon, marking the lowest price we have tracked for it. The same microSD + reader combo is currently fetching its full $50 price directly at Samsung. The 512GB variant is also down to its lowest price at $44.99 shipped, with a 49% discount on its $88 usual going rate.

Samsung’s PRO Ultimate microSD card is available in the usual 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB capacities, and they offer read and write speeds of up to 200MB/s and 130MB/s, respectively. We were able to get some solid speeds when we pushed one of these to its limits for our Tested with 9to5Toys review, and you can dive into our hands-on review for all of the details. The PRO Ultimate lineup also offers the same wide-ranging compatibility and protection against the elements found on its PRO Plus lineup, meaning it’s quite durable and offers protection against water, X-rays, extreme temperatures, magnetic environments, and more.

If you don’t mind using a card with 180MB/s speeds, then check out Samsung’s 512GB PRO Plus microSD card at $30 instead. It also offers solid performance for the price and is down from its usual price of $68.

Samsung PRO Ultimate microSD features:

  • Spend more time creating and less time saving with read and write speeds up to 200/130 MB/s.
  • Whether you’re using a smartphone or a gaming console, count on the PRO Ultimate microSD for compatibility.
  • With 10-year limited warranty, PRO Ultimate MicroSD is tough enough to take on anything with protection from water5 to extreme temps6.
  • Pile in the files and expand your portfolio with a wide range of storage options from 128GB to 512GB.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
Samsung

About the Author

Karthik Iyer

Karthik Iyer is a writer at 9to5Toys, serving recommendations and deals on PC, games, computing parts, and other gaming accessories.
Samsung’s 512GB 180MB/s PRO Plus microSD with rea...
Samsung’s 128GB 180MB/s PRO Plus microSD card with re...
This Alienware headset with Dolby Atmos and AI noise ca...
Jackery’s early Prime sale takes 50% off 6,128.4W...
MagSafe or 30W USB-C? Baseus lets you pick with a 10K p...
Hoverfly offers beginner-friendly H3 Foldable e-bike at...
Amazon offers the Hanes men’s 6-pack of work sock...
Alleviate daily aches and pains with this ergonomic off...
Load more...
Show More Comments