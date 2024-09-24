Score Samsung’s fastest 256GB 200MB/s PRO Ultimate microSD card today at $25 (50% off)

We are now tracking a deal that drops Samsung’s 256GB PRO Ultimate microSD card with USB reader to $24.99 Prime shipped. Folks without a Prime membership can dodge the shipping fee by checking out with items worth over $35 in the cart. That’s straight up a 50% discount on this combo which regularly fetches $50. Today’s deal drops it $7 below its previous all-time low on Amazon, marking the lowest price we have tracked for it. The same microSD + reader combo is currently fetching its full $50 price directly at Samsung. The 512GB variant is also down to its lowest price at $44.99 shipped, with a 49% discount on its $88 usual going rate.

Samsung’s PRO Ultimate microSD card is available in the usual 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB capacities, and they offer read and write speeds of up to 200MB/s and 130MB/s, respectively. We were able to get some solid speeds when we pushed one of these to its limits for our Tested with 9to5Toys review, and you can dive into our hands-on review for all of the details. The PRO Ultimate lineup also offers the same wide-ranging compatibility and protection against the elements found on its PRO Plus lineup, meaning it’s quite durable and offers protection against water, X-rays, extreme temperatures, magnetic environments, and more.

If you don’t mind using a card with 180MB/s speeds, then check out Samsung’s 512GB PRO Plus microSD card at $30 instead. It also offers solid performance for the price and is down from its usual price of $68.

Samsung PRO Ultimate microSD features:

Spend more time creating and less time saving with read and write speeds up to 200/130 MB/s.

Whether you’re using a smartphone or a gaming console, count on the PRO Ultimate microSD for compatibility.

With 10-year limited warranty, PRO Ultimate MicroSD is tough enough to take on anything with protection from water5 to extreme temps6.

Pile in the files and expand your portfolio with a wide range of storage options from 128GB to 512GB.

