UGREEN’s MagSafe desk stand with rotatable metal base is down to just $12.50 today (30% off)

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is offering its latest MagSafe Desk Stand for $12.59 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $35. Don’t forget to clip the on-page 10% off coupon to see the discounted price during checkout. This is one of the latest MagSafe phone stands that hit the scene recently carrying an $18 price tag. It’s been fetching close to $14 since we tracked a notable discount at $13.50 over a month ago, but it’s now going for $1 below our previous mention to land at one of the lowest prices we have tracked for it. Head below for more details.

There are plenty of phone stands on the market that’ll let you prop up your phone on a flat surface, but very few look as good as this one from UGREEN, which is a clean and versatile stand for iPhone, in my opinion. What’s great about this stand is that it can extend up to 5.9 inches high, bringing the phone closer to you for a comfortable viewing experience. You can adjust the viewing angle up to 180 degrees, and the stand also comes with a metal base that rotates a full 360 degrees. Not only can you use this stand to prop up an iPhone 12 or newer with MagSafe, but you can also make it work with an older iPhone or even an Android phone, thanks to the inclusion of a compatible adhesive ring in the box which can be attached to a case.

If you are looking for a similar stand to hold your iPad or some other tablet, then check out LISEN’s aluminum stand at $10. It also comes with a rotating base with 360-degree action and is down from its usual price of $22.

UGREEN MagSafe Desk Stand features:

Powerful Magnetic Force: This magnetic phone stand has a magnetic attraction force of 1600g, ensuring your phone is firmly fixed. The soft silicone magnetic surface not only holds it firmly, but also protects your device from scratches. Perfect for those who need a reliable and secure magnetic phone holder for daily use.

Customizable Viewing Experience: Say goodbye to neck strain with our adjustable magsafe stand. It extends up to 5.90 inches high and features 180° angle adjustment, allowing you to find the perfect viewing position whether you are working, video chatting or streaming. An ergonomic and comfortable must-have for your desk.

Easy 360° Rotation: The metal base of this magsafe phone stand supports 360° rotation, allowing you to easily switch between various angles. Perfect for multitasking professionals and entertainment enthusiasts who need a iphone magsafe stand that adapts to their needs.

