UGREEN’s new Intel desktop NAS lineup with up to 184TB storage hits Amazon starting at $360 [Launch deals]

UGREEN, best known for its charging solutions and accessories, has partnered with Intel to bring its next-generation NASync series of network attached storage (NAS) devices to the market. These new NASync devices debuted earlier this year at CES and have been live since then on Kickstarter, but they’re finally hitting other marketplaces now and are finally available on Amazon. Both the UGREEN NASync DXP2800 and NASync DXP4800 Plus are available to purchase now for $359.99 and $629.99 shipped, respectively, once you clip the on-page 10% off coupon. Head below for more details and a closer look at these new devices.

UGREEN’s new NASync series storage devices now live on Amazon with 10% launch deal

UGREENs’s new NASync series has new storage devices for home and business users, featuring up to an Intel Core i5 processor and dual 10GbE network ports for reliable processing power and solid transfer speeds. The new and updated NASync series includes as many as six storage solutions — the NASync DXP6800 Pro, DXP8800 Plus, DXP480T Plus, DXP2800, DXP4800, and DXP4800 Plus. You’re essentially looking at 2-bay and 4-bay models for home use, and 6-bay and 8-bay models suitable business users, offering up to 184TB of storage capacity and up to 32GB of DDR5 memory.

The DXP2800 and DXP4800 Plus models are now available on Amazon, with the rest of them “coming soon.” The DXP2800 has a maximum storage capacity of up to 56TB, whereas the DXP4800 Plus can reach 104 TB. The DXP2800 is powered by Intel’s 12th gen quad-core N100 processor with 8GB DDR5 RAM, a 2.5GbE network port, and more. The DXP4800 Plus NASync, on the other hand, is powered by Intel’s 12th gen Pentium Gold 8505 processor with 8GB DDR5 RAM, a 10GbE network port, and more. The memory is expandable in both models up to 64GB and they both have two M.2 NVMe slots that work with SSDs to allow fast caching, faster read and write speeds, and more.

UGREEN is also promising a good software experience, complete with a mobile app for file accessibility. Other highlights of these new NASync devices include a good selection of ports, a solid aluminum chassis with Push/Pull drive trays, a built-in cooling fan, mesh panels, and more. All you really need to set up your NAS solution using these devices are the drive themselves and you should be good to go.

UGREEN NASync DXP2800 and NASync DXP4800 Plus are now available to purchase on Amazon for $359.99 and $629.99, respectively. More NASync devices are coming soon, and you check out UGREEN’s entire lineup right here.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!