Cyber Monday iOS app deals and freebies: MONOPOLY, FINAL FANTASY, Brotato, more

Cyber Monday 2024 has arrived, our master collection of deals has now been filled up with all of the best offers, and it’s time to take a look at the App Store price drops. Deals on Apple hardware continue with ongoing all-time lows on the M3 MacBook Air lineup with 16GB of RAM alongside the best deals we have seen on the new M4 MacBook Pro and M4 iMac lineup, not to mention the wild deal on AirPods Pro 2 and the new lows on M4 iPad Pro configs – everything is neatly organized for you right here. As for the apps, highlights include titles like MONOPOLY, Brotato, 20 minutes Till Dawn, FINAL FANTASY games, Neuroshima Hex, and more. Scope them all our down below.
Today’s best iOS app and game price drops:
- Beyond Scan FREE (Reg. $40)
- SizeSnap FREE (Reg. $40)
- MONOPOLY $3 (Reg. $5)
- Brotato $3.50 (Reg. $5)
- 20 minutes Till Dawn $3.50 (Reg. $5)
- Down in Bermuda $5 (Reg. $6)
- FINAL FANTASY $9 (Reg. $12)
- FINAL FANTASY II $9 (Reg. $12)
- FINAL FANTASY III $13 (Reg. $18)
- FINAL FANTASY IV $13 (Reg. $18)
- FINAL FANTASY V $13 (Reg. $18)
- FINAL FANTASY VI $13 (Reg. $18)
- Legend of Keepers $3 (Reg. $7)
- Neuroshima Hex $3 (Reg. $6)
- Tides of Time $2 (Reg. $5)
- Wilderless $4 (Reg. $5)
iOS app and game deals still live:
- Wars of Wanon: The Future Story FREE (Reg. $6)
- Rain Drop Catcher FREE (Reg. $1)
- aTimeLogger Time Tracker FREE (Reg. $3)
- Tokaido $2 (Reg. $5)
- Juicy Realm $2 (Reg. $3)
- Sands of Salzaar $4 (Reg. $5)
- ICEY $2 (Reg. $3)
- Voodoo Detective $3 (Reg. $15)
- Here Be Dragons $3 (Reg. $5)
- Sleepin’ Guy $1 (Reg. $4)
- To The Moon $2 (Reg. $5)
- This Is the President $1 (Reg. $10)
- ThreeKingdoms The Last Warlord $7 (Reg. $13)
- Concordia Digital Edition $6 (Reg. $10)
- Charterstone Digital Edition $5 (Reg. $10)
- Rebel Inc. $1 (Reg. $2)
- Endling $5 (Reg. $10)
- Riptide GP: Renegade $1 (Reg. $3)
- Little Big Workshop $2 (Reg. $10)
- Earth 3D – World Atlas $2 (Reg. $3)
- iWriter Pro $4 (Reg. $7)
- LumaFusion $10 (Reg. $30)
- Dungeons of the Endless $2 (Reg. $8)
- Fantasy Realms by WizKids $2 (Reg. $5)
- Temporal War $2 (Reg. $3)
- Titanic Midnight $15 (Reg. $20)
- Tower of Fortune 4 $2 (Reg. $3)
- Backflip Madness $0.50 (Reg. $1)
- Backflip Madness 2 $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- Power Grid Board Game $3 (Reg. $9)
- Cartographers $2 (Reg. $4)
- Motorsport Manager 4 $2 (Reg. $5)
- Through the Darkest of Times $1 (Reg. $8)
- Construction Simulator 3 $1 (Reg. $4)
- Construction Simulator 4 $4 (Reg. $5)
- Kingdom Rush 5 Alliance $5 (Reg. $7)
- Kingdom Rush Vengeance $3 (Reg. $5)
- Kingdom Rush Origins TD $1 (Reg. $3)
- Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD $1 (Reg. $2)
- Iron Marines Invasion RTS $1 (Reg. $3)
- Star Wars KOTOR II $7 (Reg. $15)
- Star Wars KOTOR $5 (Reg. $10)
MONOPOLY features:
This is a fully immersive board game experience with amazing graphics and animations. The whole classic game is available with no ads, so you get the fun of the Monopoly board game without distractions. Invite your friends and family to game night with one of the app stores favourite top paid games.
