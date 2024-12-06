Worx’s budget-friendly 40V 20-inch cordless electric PowerShare snow blower returns to $300 2024 low (Reg. $400)

Amazon is offering homeowners an affordable means to clear snow from your walkways this winter with Worx’s 40V 20-inch Cordless PowerShare Snow Blower for $299.99 shipped. Carrying a $400 price tag recently since falling from its $440 MSRP over the summer, we last saw this same price pop up just after New Year’s Day for a short period before spending the rest of 2024 keeping above $319. While we have seen in go lower in past years, you’re still looking at a solid $100 slashed off its tag here at the lowest price we have tracked this year – plus, it delivers snow-clearing support at a more budget-friendly price than many heavier-duty competitors.

This Worx snow blower’s brushless motor comes powered by two PowerShare 20V batteries (compatible across its multi-tool ecosystem) in order to clear out a 20-inch wide path around your home and tossing the built up snow up to 20 feet out of the way with its 180-degree rotating chute. You’ll be able to see during early-morning and late-night clearings thanks to the two LED headlights, with the chute’s one-touch deflector allowing for quick and easy adjustments to its throwing height and distance. When you’re all done with the job, you can fold up the handle to save some extra space.

You can find more electric tool discounts in our Green Deals hub, with a few notable hangover Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals lingering in our one-stop-shopping hub at Electrek, with many extended sales that will be ending over the next few days.

Worx 40V 20-inch Cordless PowerShare Snow Blower features:

[40V OF POWER & PERFORMANCE] Two Power Share batteries provide this snowblower with gas-like power, without all the drawbacks of using gasoline

[SINGLE-STAGE ROTARY AUGER] Gives it the force to grind through compacted snow and ice like larger blowers, but in a smaller, maneuverable design

[SAME BATTERY, EXPANDABLE POWER] Worx Power Share is compatible with all Worx 20v and 40v tools, outdoor power and lifestyle products

[HIGH-EFFICIENCY BRUSHLESS MOTOR] Generates more power yet uses less battery than motors based on a brush design—it has a longer lifespan, too

[180° ROTATING CHUTE] Throw your snow up to 20 feet in any direction you choose, and the one-touch multi-position adjustable chute deflector gives you even better aim

[DUAL LED HEADLIGHTS] So if you’ve got to clear the driveway before the sun is up so you can get to work, you’ll still be able to see what you’re doing

[FULLY-COLLAPSIBLE HANDLE] Makes it easy to store during the off-season, and the soft-grip handle makes it easy to use and control during the on-season

[COLOR MAY APPEAR DIFFERENTLY] Customers may receive either an orange or black blower. Each version is the same exact tool

