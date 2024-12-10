Anker’s two Zolo 30W 10,000mAh magnetic power bank models hit new lows starting from $25 (Reg. $40+)

Coming to us through its official Amazon storefront, Anker is offering the best price yet on its new Zolo 10,000mAh Magnetic Power Bank for $24.99 shipped, with free shipping available for Prime members or on orders over $35. Normally fetching $40 at full price since hitting the market only a few months ago, you’re looking at a solid $15 being shaved off the going rate here today. This 38% markdown beats out its Black Friday pricing by $5, landing it at a new all-time low. You’ll also find the savings extending across its entire lineup of colorways, giving you a choice between black, blue, pink, and white. You’ll also find its counterpart that has a built-in USB-C cable hitting a new $26 low across the same four colorways, after clipping the on-page $4 off coupons.

One of the newer models releasing under Anker’s flag, the Zolo power bank provides a 10,000mAh battery that can re-juice your iPhone 16/15/14, AirPods, and more a little bit of extra juice while on the go multiple times throughout the day. It can hit up to 30W fast-charging speeds when using a cable, or you can utilize its MagSafe support to get 7.5W wireless charging for your iPhone. The model with the built-in USB-C cable also sports an integrated kickstand so you can prop your phone up while it charges on top of a secondary USB-C port that allows for 3-way charging all at the same time.

If you want an even bigger capacity to cover a large array of devices, be sure to check out the low prices we spotted this morning on Anker’s PowerCore Reserve 60,000mAh power bank station or its descendant SOLIX C300 90,000mAh models. For even larger backup power support you can look through Anker’s SOLIX power deals flash sale that has returning Black Friday lows, or head to our Green Deals hub to look through all the other deals and holiday sales.

Anker Zolo 10,000mAh Magnetic Power Bank features:

Wireless and Wired Options: Tailor your charging method to your day’s demands with options for up to 7.5W wireless or a high-speed 30W wired connection.

Full-Day Energy: With a 10,000mAh capacity, get up to two full charges for an iPhone 15 or 1.5 charges for an iPhone 15 Pro Max, keeping you powered throughout the day.

Skin-Friendly and Durable: The soft, skin-friendly magnetic silicone surface of this power bank is designed to prevent scratches and enhance user comfort.

Safe Low-Temperature Charging: Advanced temperature control keeps the power bank below 38°C during wireless power delivery.

What You Get: Anker Zolo Power Bank (10K, 30W, Magnetic), 11.81 in (30 cm) USB-C to USB-C cable, welcome guide, 18-month warranty, and our friendly customer service.

