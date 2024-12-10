Exclusive Twelve South sitewide holiday sale for 9to5 readers â€“ 15% off orders of $150: MagSafe, Find My, more

While we already featured the holiday bundle deals Twelve South is offering on select new releases this year, we are touching back down today with an exclusive deal we have secured for 9to5 readers ahead of the holiday season. There are some notable $20 and $30 discounts on the select bundles, but with our exclusive 9to5Toys15 you can score 15% off any $150 order of full price items on the site. Not only can you use this code to mix and match to create your own bundles, but it can also be a great way to score some deals on rarely discounted gear for you and the folks on your shopping list this season.Â

Exclusive Twelve South sale for 9to5 readers

We have been big fans of Twelve Southâ€™s Apple gear accessories for years, and are very much still to this day. This year it expanded its collection with a new Qi2 15W 2-in-1 MagSafe stand to join the 3-in-1 model, not to mention the launch of one of the most exciting wall chargers anywhere, the PlugBug with Find My. You can scope out our hands-on review of this wonderful charging solution right here and check out the new Apple-exclusive travel kit version (it is also available on the Twelve South site).Â

As notable as the exclusive offer we have here today is, there are a few deals at Amazon on Twelve South gear youâ€™ll want to take note of if youâ€™re not going to be bundling up to hit the $150 threshold on the official site. Firstly, you can still score the brandâ€™s latest iridescent AirFly SE in-flight AirPods audio transmitter down at the $28 all-time â€“ thatâ€™s 30% off â€“ as well as the Twelve South HiRise 3 Deluxe 3-in-1 15W MagSafe charger at $119.99 â€“ this is 20% off and within $7.50 of the Black Friday this year.Â

But as far bundling up, creating your own suite of Twelve South accessories or travel kit gear, head straight over to the official site, add at least $150 worth of gear to your cart, and apply code 9to5Toys15 to knock 15% off your order total.Â

This exclusive offer is live from now through December 22 only, so get in now before gear starts selling out if youâ€™re interested.Â

