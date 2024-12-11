Best Buy 12 Days of Gaming sale – Day 3: Logitech’s G PRO Racing Wheel now $150 off (PS, Xbox, and PC)

As you likely know by now, Best Buy’s annual 12 Days of Gaming sale is full swing. It offers a new selection of deals each day from now through next Friday, including everything from console game deals through to peripherals and hardware. Each of the deals are only live for 24 hours and can tend to sell out quite quickly, so jump on them while you can if you’re interested. Today’s offerings feature the Logitech G PRO Racing Wheel with TRUEFORCE feedback for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC gamers at $150 off the going rate. Head below for more details.

Best Buy 12 Days of Gaming sale – Day 3

The Day 3 deals are knocking $150 off Logitech’s high-end G PRO Racing Wheel at $849.99 shipped. Regularly $1,000 and currently fetching as much at Amazon, you’ll find both the PlayStation/PC and the Xbox/PC model at the discounted rate today – your looking at some relatively rare deals here as the G PRO model rarely sees any discounts at all on Amazon.

Here’s how the pricing shakes out, and you can also knock $50 off the companion pedals as well:

Logitech G PRO Racing Wheel $850 (Reg. $1,000) For Xbox Series X and PC

(Reg. $1,000) Logitech G PRO Racing Wheel $850 (Reg. $1,000) For PlayStation 5 and PC

(Reg. $1,000)

On each of the listing pages above, you’ll see a bonus offer – “Hot offer Save $50 on pedals with wheel” to add the pedals to your order at $50 off.

As the name suggests, the G PRO is “designed with and for pro sim racers.” The TRUEFORCE feedback – “experience in-game physics precisely and almost instantly, from road conditions to motor vibrations, for unrivaled racing realism” – is joined by a direct drive motor with 11 Nm of force “for the superior control and performance needed to win.” The setup also includes magnetic shift paddles as well as dual clutch paddles for a variety of racing functions and an onboard OLED settings screen “that lets you configure important settings on the fly across five different racing profiles.”

In our hands-on video review we said the G PRO racing setup is a “direct drive step into the big leagues.” Scope it out in action right here and down below:

Logitech G PRO Racing Wheel features:

Logitech G PRO Racing Wheel delivers a professional-grade connection to the race with 11Nm of Direct Drive and TRUEFORCE feedback technology. Featuring an extensively tested PRO “thumbsweep” button layout, plus magnetic gear-shift paddles, dual clutch paddles, and easy mounting.

