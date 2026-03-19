Score the latest Find My-equipped Powerbeats Pro 2 at up to $123 off today

$123 off / Powerbeats Pro 2

While Amazon is offering the Quick Sand colorway of the latest Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 at $50 off, there are some much deeper deals on all four colorways courtesy of Best Buy’s open-box listings at up to $123 off right now.

The latest Find My-equipped Powerbeats Pro 2 have seen this same $50 price drop in new condition a number of times now, and only once have they sold for any less – this was a short-lived Prime Day offer at $70 off.

All of that said, Best Buy is offering folks a chance to land a set for much less than that via its open-box listings. The available “excellent” condition units are sitting well below the new prices right now with 1-year warranties included:

As you can see above the only two colors sitting at particularly notable prices right now are the Quick Sand and Hyper Purple, but if either of those work for you there’s some serious cash to be saved right now. The Quick Sand set is now sitting at one of the lowest prices we have ever tracked.

Just keep in mind that Amazon happens to be serving one of the best prices to date on Apple’s flagship AirPods Pro 3 right now as well. They are still going to cost you more than the Beats above at $200 shipped, but we are looking at the return of the 2025 Black Friday/holiday price. All of the details await in our feature post right here.

And go take a look at the all-new Beats x Nike special edition Powerbeats Pro 2 as well.

Beats Powerbeats Pro features:

Powerbeats Pro 2 is the most advanced headphone we’ve ever made, with secure-fit earhooks that stay locked in as you train. With over 1,500 hours of athlete testing to help ensure a secure, comfortable fit for any ear shape and intensity level.

For absolute workout focus, we added the best-performing Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) we’ve ever developed, plus Transparency mode to let you hear the world around you, ensuring the best listening experience wherever you train.

Heart Rate Monitoring sensors pulse over 100 times per second to measure your pulse in real time. And Powerbeats Pro 2 is sweat and water resistant with an IPX4 rating, so they’re tough enough to handle training in rain, snow and heat.

Powered by the Apple H2 chip for extraordinary efficiency, Powerbeats Pro 2 delivers up to 45 hours of battery life with the charging case. The case is 33% smaller than its predecessor and is our first ever to feature wireless Qi charging.

Compatible with Apple (one-touch pairing, automatic switching, Audio Sharing, hands-free Siri, Find My) and Android (the Beats App unlocks one-touch pairing, Heart Rate Monitoring, customizable controls, battery status widgets, and Locate My Beats).