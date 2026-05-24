Huge B&H Memorial Day sale is now live: Cameras, computers, SSDs, accessories, more from just $1

B&H / From $1

Following the likes of Amazon and Best Buy, B&H has now kicked off its Memorial Day sale with steep discounts across a massive range of products. There are deals on pretty much everything from cameras and computers to memory cards and plenty more, with prices starting at just $1. You’ll also find SSD deals in there, which have been hard to come by due to the increasing prices. You can browse the full sale on the landing page right here, and head below for more details.

B&H Memorial Day sale now live

One of the standout deals from the sale drops Lexar’s 2TB Professional Go portable drive in the black colorway to $219.99 shipped with a $260 coupon that auto-applies during checkout. This particular black variant of this drive has more recently been hovering around the $480 mark at Amazon since the price hike, and it has seen many notable deals dropping it below the $300 mark. Today’s offer cuts $260 off that price, bringing it down to the lowest price we’ve tracked since it jumped up in price. The Professional Go is easily among the smallest portable drives available, making it particularly appealing for iPhone users looking to expand storage on the go for backups, media files, and more. It’s also capable of recording ProRes RAW footage directly from a compatible iPhone, making it a handy tool for creators. It’s not limited to Apple devices either and can work with a wide range of compatible hardware, thanks to its USB-C connectivity.

The deals on camera gear, as you’d probably expect, are also one of the biggest highlights of B&H’s Memorial Day sale, with discounts reaching up to $4,800 off mirrorless cameras, lenses, accessories, and more. Even some of the most sought-after products that rarely see meaningful discounts are getting price cuts this time around, including the DJI Osmo Pocket 3, which has now dropped to $419 shipped — its lowest price outside the limited Woot offers we tracked for it earlier this year. Other notable offers from the sale are highlighted below.

Lexar 2TB Professional Go SSD features:

The 1TB Professional Go USB 3.2 Gen 2 Portable SSD from Lexar is an innovative, compact drive that plugs directly into your USB-C device and lets you directly capture Apple ProRes 4K video. Weighing only half an ounce and built with a storage capacity of 2TB, this SSD connects to your host device using an integrated USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 male interface that drives read speeds of up to 1050 MB/s and write speeds of up to 1000 MB/s, allowing users to power through post-production processes right on the drive. Also featured is IP65 water and dust resistance, 3.3′ of drop protection, and bus powered.