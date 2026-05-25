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Save $300 on the compact 42-pound Jetson Bolt Pro e-bike with up to 30 miles of travel at a new $350 low

Avatar for Reinette LeJeune  | May 25 2026 - 8:49 am PT
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A person on a small bike
$300 off/$350 low

Over at Amazon you can currently find the Jetson Bolt Pro Electric Bike down at $349.99 shipped. Down from its $650 full price, we’ve previously seen discounts take this model down as low as $390. Now, with the deal here, you’re getting an even larger $300 markdown that lands the costs at a new all-time low, giving you a budget-friendly means to get around that I have used and enjoyed on vacations. More below.

While the Jetson Bolt Pro e-bike isn’t going to give you the long-range travel that we see from major brands, it’s still a reliable budget-friendly ride that I’ve used at various Airbnbs and rental properties. Equipped with a 350W rear hub motor, this model provides a solid travel range up to 30 miles when using the pedal assistance and up to 15 miles when only using the throttle. There are the usual features you’d expect on any e-bike, like the LED headlight and taillight pairing, as well as the handy built-in carrying handle for an easier time moving it around (weighing 42 pounds), with a simple LED display for battery level info.

Of course, if you want to pick yourself up a more standard-sized e-bike, we’ve got tons of sales rounded together inside our dedicated e-bikes hub here, making it a great time to jump on your new ride with some of the best savings of the season. There’s also e-scooter and electric dirt bike deals you can browse in our separate EV hub here. We’ve collected some of these sales below, but there’s plenty more in those two above hubs.

Lectric Memorial Day Sale offers up to $694 in FREE gear + up to $500 price cuts on e-bikes starting from $799

Lectric launches new XPress2 cruiser + commuter e-bikes with FREE $336 gear bundle and loads of upgrades at $1,399

Juiced Bikes is back with its moto-style Scrambler hardtail + full suspension e-bikes and $245 FREE bundles from $1,699

Aventon Memorial Day Sale offers Aventure M mid-drive all-terrain smart e-bike with $128 bundle at $2,699 low, more from $1,199

Aventon offers first-ever $600 savings on its high-tier Current ADV smart electric mountain bike for $3,999

Navee’s Memorial Day Sale restocks the monstrous UT5 Ultra X electric superscooter at $2,300, more rides from $150

Segway is offering hundreds in savings on e-scooters and e-bikes, like the Max G2 down at $700, and more from $296

Jetson Bolt Pro Electric Bike features:

  • Electric Bike with Pedal Assist: Riders can easily keep a steady momentum with a range of up to 15 Miles, 30 Miles with Pedal Assist (actual range may vary by rider weight and riding conditions).
  • 350-Watt Rear Wheel Motor: Zip around town in style with a powerful yet quiet motor.
  • On the Go: A built-in carrying handle and lightweight aluminum alloy frame for easy portability. Adventure is at your fingertips, with twist throttle acceleration.
  • LED headlight and rear light: Enjoy increased visibility and added safety.
  • Cruise Control: For when you want to sit back and enjoy the view^Twist Throttle: Adventure is at your fingertips with twist throttle acceleration.
  • LED Display: Your bike’s battery life can be seen in one quick glance.
  • This product is UL-2849 certified.
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