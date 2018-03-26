Moog iOS apps get deep price drops today: Animoog $2, Filtatron $2, Model 15 $15, more

Today, just about all the Moog apps are on sale as the company brings the new Model D to the App Store (more on that coming shortly). We are seeing very notable deals on just about all the amazing Moog iOS offerings including Animoog for iPhone matching its lowest price. Head below for all the deals. These apps combine for a 4+ star rating from over 3,000 users.

iOS Universal: Model 15: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: Filtatron: $2 (Reg. $6)

iPhone: Animoog for iPhone: $2 (Reg. $6)

iPad: Animoog: $5 (Reg. $30)

And for all you iOS music producers out there, Cubasis 2 is now $25 (Reg. $50).

Animoog is Moog Music’s first professional synthesizer for iOS devices, and was the first music app in history to hit number one in the App Store on the day of release. Additionally, in the 2011 App Store Rewind, Apple named Animoog one of the best apps of the year.

Powered by Moog’s new Anisotropic Synth Engine (ASE), Animoog allows you to move dynamically through an X/Y space of unique timbres to create a constantly evolving and expressive soundscape.

Animoog captures the vast sonic vocabulary of Moog synthesizers and applies it to the modern touch surface paradigm, enabling you to sculpt incredibly fluid and dynamic sounds that live, breathe, and evolve as you play them.