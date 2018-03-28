Best Buy’s 24-hr. Flash Sale is loaded w/ Apple deals: MacBook Air $650, Apple Watch S3 $299, much more

Best Buy has a surprise to start your Wednesday morning. It just launched a new 24-hour sale, which is arguably one of the best that we’ve ever seen from them. Not only will you find all-time lows on MacBooks, but we’re also seeing a rare Apple Watch discount along with deals on TVs, smart home gear and much more. Free shipping is available on orders of $35+ or you can opt for in-store pickup on just about anything. We’ve rounded up our favorite Apple deals below…

If you’ve been holding out for a nice Apple sale, you’re in luck. Along with $300 off MacBook Air and up to $400 off MacBook Pro. You can save an additional $50 when you sign-up for student deals (it’s free!). That brings the 13-inch MacBook Air back down to $650, which is a match for the best that we’ve seen all-time and frankly an insane price.

Best Buy is also taking $30 off the latest Apple Watch Series 3. While we’ve seen slightly better discounts via eBay sales, this is the first time that we’ve tracked such a deal from Best Buy, who is certainly a more preferred retailer. If you want it, go get it.

Other notable Apple deals include: