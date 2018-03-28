How to pre-order Apple’s latest iPad: $25 Best Buy gift card offer, tax benefits, more

Yesterday, Apple took the stage at Lane Tech in Chicago to unveil the newest 9.7-inch iPad along with a host of other accessories and education-focused initiatives. Now retailers are beginning to offer pre-orders on Apple’s latest release, and we’ve rounded up all of the best offers below. That includes a free $25 gift card to Best Buy, potential tax savings and more. Head below for the full list.

Pricing, Specs and more |

The new Apple 9.7-inch iPad comes in four different configurations. As usual, you have the option of both Wi-Fi and Cellular connectivity. Apple offers 32GB and 128GB storage capacities of both versions. It’s powered by an A10 Fusion chip, and features support for Apple Pencil, the first to do so outside of the iPad Pro lineup. Additional features include a 8MP camera, 1080p HD recording and Apple’s Retina display.

Apple made it certain to point out that its latest release is geared towards education and specific needs of that audience. That said, this is still a solid machine for anyone looking for a new tablet without jumping to the pricier Pro lineup. Most retailers are currently quoting April 2-4 delivery dates. Official MSRP is as follows:

Apple is also offering a discounted price for education shoppers, bring the entry-level configuration down to $299.

Best Buy |

Headlining pre-orders of Apple’s new 9.7-inch iPad is Best Buy, which is offering a free $25 e-gift card with purchase. Simply add a new iPad to your cart and Best Buy will automatically throw in the additional credit. This brings the price down to education-level pricing, and is the best offer that we’ve seen thus far.

B&H |

B&H has officially opened pre-orders for the new 9.7-inch iPad. While these are full-price listings, one benefit of shopping at B&H is that it only charges taxes for shoppers in New York and New Jersey at the time of purchase. B&H also offers expedited shipping for free, which includes one-day delivery in some instances.

MacMall |

MacMall, as usual, has day one stock of Apple’s latest release. These are full-price listings, so you’re not getting any particular benefits here. It’s currently quoting a roughly 13-day lead time on shipping, which varies by model. MacMall only charges taxes at the time of purchase in nine states (CA, CO, GA, IL, MN, NC, NY, TN, and WI).

Apple |

Of course, you can pre-order the newest 9.7-inch iPad direct from Apple. If you’re concerned about taking delivery as soon as possible, or are eligible for the education discount, you’ll want to shop at Apple. Regular MSRP applies here.