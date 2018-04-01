Best Buy’s 1-day Easter Sale has $1,000 off iMac Pro, Apple Watch S3 from $299, more

Best Buy has yet another one-day sale going today, highlighted by deep discounts on Macs and the return of $30 off Apple Watch Series 3. As always free shipping is available on orders of $35+ or you can opt for in-store pickup. You’ll find deals on TVs, smart home gear, audio and much more in this promotion as well. Our top picks are below.

Highlighting today’s event is $1,000 off Apple’s 27-inch iMac Pro. That’s good for $350 off our previous mention and a match for the best we’ve seen all-time. If you’ve been holding out on Apple’s latest powerhouse machine, this $3,999.99 offer is about as good as it gets right now.

Best Buy is also taking $250 off various MacBook Pro configurations, with an additional $50 off for those that sign-up for student offers (it’s free!). You can also pick up an Apple Watch Series 3 in various styles from $299, as well, which is good for $30 off.

Other notable deals in today’s sale include:

iMac Pro specs:

  • 3.2 GHz Intel Xeon W 8-Core
  • 32GB of DDR4 RAM | 1TB SSD
  • AMD Radeon Pro Vega 56 (8GB HBM2)
  • 27″ 5120 x 2880 IPS Retina 5K Display
  • UHS-II SDXC Card Reader
  • Thunderbolt 3 | USB 3.0
  • 802.11ac Wi-Fi | Bluetooth 4.2
  • 10Gb Gigabit Ethernet
  • Magic Keyboard & Magic Mouse 2 Included
  • macOS High Sierra

