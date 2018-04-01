Best Buy’s 1-day Easter Sale has $1,000 off iMac Pro, Apple Watch S3 from $299, more

Best Buy has yet another one-day sale going today, highlighted by deep discounts on Macs and the return of $30 off Apple Watch Series 3. As always free shipping is available on orders of $35+ or you can opt for in-store pickup. You’ll find deals on TVs, smart home gear, audio and much more in this promotion as well. Our top picks are below.
Highlighting today’s event is $1,000 off Apple’s 27-inch iMac Pro. That’s good for $350 off our previous mention and a match for the best we’ve seen all-time. If you’ve been holding out on Apple’s latest powerhouse machine, this $3,999.99 offer is about as good as it gets right now.
Best Buy is also taking $250 off various MacBook Pro configurations, with an additional $50 off for those that sign-up for student offers (it’s free!). You can also pick up an Apple Watch Series 3 in various styles from $299, as well, which is good for $30 off.
Other notable deals in today’s sale include:
- Sony XB30 Bluetooth Speaker: $80 (Reg. $100)
- Insignia 49-inch 1080p HDTV: $230 (Reg. $300)
- Bose SoundTrue In-Ear Headphones: $60 (Reg. $90)
- Insignia Bluetooth Speaker w/ Google Assistant: $40 (Reg. $60)
- TP-LINK C3150 802.11ac Wireless Router: $170 (Reg. $210)
- …and much more…
iMac Pro specs:
- 3.2 GHz Intel Xeon W 8-Core
- 32GB of DDR4 RAM | 1TB SSD
- AMD Radeon Pro Vega 56 (8GB HBM2)
- 27″ 5120 x 2880 IPS Retina 5K Display
- UHS-II SDXC Card Reader
- Thunderbolt 3 | USB 3.0
- 802.11ac Wi-Fi | Bluetooth 4.2
- 10Gb Gigabit Ethernet
- Magic Keyboard & Magic Mouse 2 Included
- macOS High Sierra