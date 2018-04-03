iTunes has a new $5 movie sale packed w/ action, comedy, drama and more

The iTunes store has been refreshed this morning with a new Build Your Collection sale with deals start at $4.99. You’ll find a wide selection of digital HD films across every genre that will become a permanent addition to your collection. Most of these films typically sell for $12-$20. We’ve rounded up our top picks below.
Planet of the Apes |
- Planet of the Apes: $5 (Reg. $15)
- Battle for the Planet of the Apes: $5 (Reg. $15)
- Conquest of the Planet of the Apes: $5 (Reg. $15)
- Escape from the Planet of the Apes: $5 (Reg. $15)
- Beneath the Planet of the Apes: $5 (Reg. $15)
- Dawn of the Planet of the Apes: $8 (Reg. $20)
Comedy |
- American Pie 2: $5 (Reg. $15)
- The Big Short: $7 (Reg. $15)
- Along Came Polly: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Blue Chips: $8 (Reg. $15)
- Fever Pitch: $8 (Reg. $15)
- The Iron Giant: $5 (Reg. $10)
- …and much more…
Action / Drama |
- Tropic Thunder: $7 (Reg. $15)
- Se7en: $8 (Reg. $15)
- The Revenant: $5 (Reg. $15)
- 12 Years a Slave: $5 (Reg. $10)
- The Matrix: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Chicago: $5 (Reg. $15)
- …and much more…