Nanoleaf joins forces with Razer to create even more immersive gaming lighting

Nanoleaf is a well-known company when it comes to specialized smart lighting for your home. Razer is also a well-known brand that makes beautiful PC accessories that also have special lighting. Why are we mentioning these two seemingly random companies in the same article? Because they recently joined forces to make your regular lighting extend away from just your desk while gaming on your PC.

Earlier this year, Razer announced its partnership with Philips Hue to extend its Razer Synapse RGB software off of your desk and around the room, giving a more immersive gaming experience. But now, Nanoleaf is joining the party, and I really like where Razer’s new direction is headed.

I have used Razer’s peripherals for years. They make quality PC gaming accessories that won’t absolutely kill you on price. Yes, some of the accessories are a little pricier than others, but you get what you pay for. We recently reviewed the Razer Nommo Chroma desktop speakers, and they’re a testament to that fact.

Nanoleaf is another great company that has stuck with its core concept throughout the years: high-end customizable lighting. Many tech enthusiasts and PC gamers alike have Nanoleaf panels on their walls. These specialized light panels go on your wall and can change color in a different pattern with unique abilities.

Now, through this partnership, there is an open API and SDK. This means that your favorite game developers can build integrations in that work with both Razer and Nanoleaf.

These new Rhythm Edition Light Panels include a Rhythm sound module that can transform audio into dancing light across themselves. This means that your speakers become the conductor in this new light show.

Through the Razer Chroma Nanoleaf Pairing Tool, you can connect the panels to the same network as your computer and games will come to life. Through the above video, we see features like health bars, action impacts, and more come bring you in with a new dimension that has yet to be used in gaming like this before.

Starting at $229.99, this isn’t the lowest-price lighting accessory you can add to your setup, but it sure is one of the most unique. This awesome new partnership has results starting today, and you can head on over to Razer’s website to learn more and download the integration tool now.