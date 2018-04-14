Apple Watch Nike+ Series 3 gets rare discount: 38/42mm, GPS, Cellular from $297

Nike is offering some nice discounts on Apple Watch Series 3 this evening with deals starting at $297. You’ll find price drops on both 38 and 42mm sizes, along with GPS and cellular configurations. Free shipping is available across the board. A full breakdown on pricing is available below.
Apple Watch Nike+ Series 3 deals include:
- GPS:
- 38mm: $297 (Reg. $329)
- 42mm: $324 (Reg. $359)
- GPS + Cellular:
- 38mm: $360 (Reg. $399
- 42mm: $387 (Reg. $429)
Two of the world’s most innovative brands continue their long-running partnership with Apple Watch Nike+ Series 3 (GPS). Featuring built-in GPS* to track your runs, an easy-to-read face and a lightweight, breathable band for comfort through every mile, every day.
- Space Gray aluminum case
- Anthracite/Black Nike Sport Band (can be configured for either S/M or M/L length)
- Band with 42mm case fits 140–210mm wrists
- Requires an iPhone 5s or later and iOS 11 or later
- Built-in GPS and GLONASS
- Faster dual-core processor
- W2 chip