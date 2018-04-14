Apple Watch Nike+ Series 3 gets rare discount: 38/42mm, GPS, Cellular from $297

- Apr. 14th 2018 8:31 pm ET

View Comments

Nike is offering some nice discounts on Apple Watch Series 3 this evening with deals starting at $297. You’ll find price drops on both 38 and 42mm sizes, along with GPS and cellular configurations. Free shipping is available across the board. A full breakdown on pricing is available below.

Apple Watch Nike+ Series 3 deals include:

Two of the world’s most innovative brands continue their long-running partnership with Apple Watch Nike+ Series 3 (GPS). Featuring built-in GPS* to track your runs, an easy-to-read face and a lightweight, breathable band for comfort through every mile, every day.

  • Space Gray aluminum case
  • Anthracite/Black Nike Sport Band (can be configured for either S/M or M/L length)
  • Band with 42mm case fits 140–210mm wrists
  • Requires an iPhone 5s or later and iOS 11 or later
  • Built-in GPS and GLONASS
  • Faster dual-core processor
  • W2 chip

 

Guides

Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

You’ll find the absolute lowest prices around on MacBook Pro, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV (and everything else) down below.

Best Apple Watch Deals

Best Apple Watch Deals

Here you'll find all of the best Apple Watch deals on the internet today from retailers like Best Buy, eBay Daily Deals, B&H and more. Apple released its first timepiece back in the Spring of 2015 with three different models to choose from: Apple Watch Sport ($349-$399), Apple Watch ($549-$1,099), and Apple Watch Edition ($10,000-$17,000). It is available in 38 and 42mm varieties in multiple finishes. Apple has a wide selection of Watch bands, including leather, nylon and silicone options. There are also third-party bands available from retailers like Amazon.
Nike

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp