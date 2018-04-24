iTunes fills your library w/ new $5 4K + HD movie sale, double features for $10, more

iTunes has a trio of new sales running this morning, offering a wide variety of HD and 4K films for just $5. Some of these come in the form of double feature bundles for $10 or triple features for $15. You’d typically expect to pay around $10-$15 for each film. This is a great way to load up your iTunes library for less. Of course, each film will become a permanent part of your collection. Head below for more.
$5 Movie Deals:
- About a Boy
- Cheech and Chong’s Up in Smoke
- Aliens
- Aliens: Resurrection
- Alien 3
- Ultimate Avengers II
- Flashback
- A Simple Plan
- Breakdown
- Wayne’s World 2
- Draft Day
- …and more…
Two for $10 Deals:
- Sherlock Holmes
- Mean Girls / Clueless
- Rio 1/2
- Zoolander 1/2
- Black Hawk Down / Zero Dark Thirty
- …and more…