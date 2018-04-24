iTunes fills your library w/ new $5 4K + HD movie sale, double features for $10, more

- Apr. 24th 2018 8:49 am ET

View Comments

iTunes has a trio of new sales running this morning, offering a wide variety of HD and 4K films for just $5. Some of these come in the form of double feature bundles for $10 or triple features for $15. You’d typically expect to pay around $10-$15 for each film. This is a great way to load up your iTunes library for less. Of course, each film will become a permanent part of your collection. Head below for more.

$5 Movie Deals:

Two for $10 Deals:

Three for $15 deals:

Guides

Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

You’ll find the absolute lowest prices around on MacBook Pro, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV (and everything else) down below.

Best Media Deals

Best Media Deals

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp