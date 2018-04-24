Urban Armor Gear unveils its Plasma Case for iPad and iPad Pro with Apple Pencil holder

Urban Armor Gear has revealed its latest protection for Apple’s iPad lineup, the Plasma Case. These new cases will be available for the 5th and 6th generation 9.7-inch iPad as well as both iPad Pros.
UAG shared the news in a press release today. The new Plasma Cases bring MIL-SPEC protection to all of Apple’s current iPads (except for the mini 4). Particularly for Apple’s 2018 9.7-inch iPad, having an integrated Apple Pencil holder is handy as there aren’t currently as many case choices for the new model.
These new options offer the same protection and aesthetic as the Plasma Cases that have been available for iPhone and other smartphones for some time.
“Our Plasma Series cases offer a unique mix of protection in a sleek package, that reflects UAG’s signature style. We are excited to be partnering with Best Buy to offer the a new Plasma Series for their customers,” said Michael McVerry, Senior Marketing Manager at UAG.
Here are some of the highlights of the new offerings:
- Feather-light composite construction
- Impact resistant soft core
- Apple Pencil Holder
- Easy access to touchscreen and ports
- Apple Smart Cover/Keyboard Compatible
- Two Position Kickstand supports Apple Keyboards and laptop mode
- Meets military drop-test standards (MIL STD 810G-516.6)
UAG’s Plasma Ice Cases for iPad will be available exclusively at Best Buy (online and in-store) from $70-$90, but aren’t showing up quite yet.
Premium Protection for the iPad 12.9”, 10.5”, and 9.7” Screens
Tuesday, April 24, 2018 — Urban Armor Gear leading designers of lightweight mobile device cases, announced the launch of their NEW Plasma Series iPad cases available exclusively at Best Buy.
UAG is working with Best Buy to launch the latest addition to UAG’s lineup of MIL-SPEC drop-tested cases. The Plasma Series is designed for those who require ultimate rugged protection for their iPad in a slim yet sturdy design.
The Plasma Series for the iPad provides 360-degree protection in a feather-light design and features uncompromised functionality and capability. The new Plasma Series includes a two-position kickstand for laptop mode, and Apple Keyboard compatibility. The case also boasts a dedicated Apple Pencil holder for creators on-the-go. UAG’s newest Plasma case is available for Apple iPads and iPad Pros, exclusively at Best Buy stores and BestBuy.com.
MSRP $69.95 – $89.95
UAG Plasma Ice Case for iPad Pro 12.9”, Pro 10.5”, and iPad (6th & 5th Gen)
Feather-light composite construction Impact resistant soft core Apple Pencil Holder Easy access to touchscreen and ports Apple Smart Cover/Keyboard Compatible Two Position Kickstand supports Apple Keyboards and laptop mode Meets military drop-test standards (MIL STD 810G-516.6)