Urban Armor Gear unveils its Plasma Case for iPad and iPad Pro with Apple Pencil holder

Urban Armor Gear has revealed its latest protection for Apple’s iPad lineup, the Plasma Case. These new cases will be available for the 5th and 6th generation 9.7-inch iPad as well as both iPad Pros.

UAG shared the news in a press release today. The new Plasma Cases bring MIL-SPEC protection to all of Apple’s current iPads (except for the mini 4). Particularly for Apple’s 2018 9.7-inch iPad, having an integrated Apple Pencil holder is handy as there aren’t currently as many case choices for the new model.

These new options offer the same protection and aesthetic as the Plasma Cases that have been available for iPhone and other smartphones for some time.

“Our Plasma Series cases offer a unique mix of protection in a sleek package, that reflects UAG’s signature style. We are excited to be partnering with Best Buy to offer the a new Plasma Series for their customers,” said Michael McVerry, Senior Marketing Manager at UAG.

Here are some of the highlights of the new offerings:

Feather-light composite construction

Impact resistant soft core

Apple Pencil Holder

Easy access to touchscreen and ports

Apple Smart Cover/Keyboard Compatible

Two Position Kickstand supports Apple Keyboards and laptop mode

Meets military drop-test standards (MIL STD 810G-516.6)

UAG’s Plasma Ice Cases for iPad will be available exclusively at Best Buy (online and in-store) from $70-$90, but aren’t showing up quite yet.