Best Buy Mother’s Day Sale includes CarPlay units from $350, MacBook deals, Beats, more

Mother’s Day is just over a week away, and Best Buy has launched a new sale for those with a techie mom. Of course, you might just find something for yourself here too. We’ve spotted deals on CarPlay units, TVs, fitness trackers and more. Free shipping is available on orders of $35+ or your can opt for in-store pickup if you’re in a time-crunch. Our top picks are below.
Leading the way is a pair of deals on JVC’s latest CarPlay units with Best Buy taking $50 off the regular price. You can pick up this 6.8-inch model with support for both CarPlay and Android Auto at $349.99. This is the first discount that we’ve tracked here. JVC’s latest unit is compatible with Sirius XM, has 50W of peak power and more. Early reviews at Crutchfield are solid like the rest of JVC’s CarPlay offerings.
Rounding out the remainder of Apple deals include up to $200 off iPhone X with a qualified activation, and $200 off 13-inch MacBook Pro. Those with access to a .edu email address can save an additional $50. That drops the entry-level model to $800, which is the best price available at the moment.
More Mother’s Day deals at Best Buy include:
- Epson Home Cinema 3700 1080p Projector: $1,000 (Reg. $1,200+)
- BeatsX Wireless headphones: $90 (Reg. $125)
- Keurig K50 Classic Coffeemaker: $70 (Reg. $90)
- Samsung Gear Sport: $229 (Reg. $300)
- …and more…