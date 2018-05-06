Apple Watch deals abound for Mother’s Day Week: Series 3 from $279 or Series 1 from $149

We’re officially a week away from Mother’s Day, and the Apple Watch discounts are starting to roll in. While Macy’s is still taking $50 off select models, you can now find even more deals at Best Buy for the same discount. That includes the smaller 38mm variety for $279 and the larger 42mm for $309. Free shipping is available across the board. This matches or previous mention for some of the best offers we’ve seen all-time.

Looking to save even further? Walmart is once again offering Series 1 for $149 and $179, respectively in each size. Multiple colors are available there as well with free shipping. This is good for up to $100 off the regular going rate. Need a new Apple Watch band? Check out our roundup for a few low-cost ways to deck out your new wearable.

Apple Watch Series 3 features: