Best Buy 1-Day Sale includes up to $400 off MacBooks, HomeKit Lighting, Roku TVs, more

- May. 12th 2018 8:37 am ET

Shop Now!
View Comments

Best Buy has launched a one-day sale this morning, discounting MacBooks, TVs, and much more. Free shipping is available on orders of $35+ or you can opt for in-store pickup and start enjoying your new gear right away. Our top picks are below.

Leading the way is up to $350 off MacBooks. This includes both MacBook Air and Pro models. Those with access to a .edu email address can save an additional $50 on select models. That brings the entry-level MacBook Air down to $699.99. You can jump to a MacBook Pro with Touch Bar for as little as $1,399.99.

Best Buy is also taking $200 off iPhone 7/Plus as well, when purchased with an installment plan. Those willing to go with a previous generation device can cash in for as little as $14.99 per month. More details here.

We’re also highlighting one of TCL’s latest Roku 4K UHDTVs, with the 55-inch model being marked down to $500 (Reg. $600). TCL has been acclaimed in recent years for finding just the right balance between price, features and components. This model is perfect for a bedroom or secondary viewing space with built-in Roku services for streaming content.

Other notable deals in Best Buy’s sale include:

Shop Now!

Guides

Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

You’ll find the absolute lowest prices around on MacBook Pro, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV (and everything else) down below.

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals from Bose, Beats, Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, Logitech including MacBook, iPhone, iPad, HDTVs, Beats headphones, kitchenware, Bluetooth speakers, and more
HDTV

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp