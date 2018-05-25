Best Buy Full Memorial Day Sale Now Live!! Apple Watch Series 3, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, Smart Home, much more
Yesterday Best Buy kicked off an early, lightweight version of its Memorial Day Sale, but today we are getting the full thing. We are seeing hundreds of dollars off MacBook Pro, MacBook Air and iMac, as well as a solid discount on Apple Watch Series 3 and much more. We are also getting a load of HDTVs, headphones and Amazon device offers as well. Some deals are only available with a free My Best Buy membership. The sale runs from now through Monday, unless stock runs out before then. Head below for everything.
Apple Deals:
- Apple Watch Series 3 (38/42mm) $50 off
- Apple 21.5- & 27” iMac (Latest Model) $300 off
- MacBook Pro with Touch Bar $350 off
- MacBook Air (Latest Model) $250 off
- iPad Pro 10.5” $100 to $150 off select models
- Apple – Apple TV – 64GB (4th Gen) $160 (Reg. $200)
- Apple TV 4K Latest Model w/ SteelSeries Controller $30 off
- Beats by Dre BeatsX Earphones from $90 (Reg. up to $150)
- 15% off HomeKit-enable Philips Hue Smart Lighting Products
More Deals:
- HDTVs from LG, Samsung, Insignia, more up to $300 off
- Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ or Note8 $300 off
- Amazon Echo bundles up to $150 off
- Memorial Day sale monitors from $120 to upgrade your Mac
- Bose Companion 5 Speaker System: $300 (Reg. $400)
- SanDisk 128GB Ultra Fit Flash Drive $26 (all-time low)
- Sonos & Sonance Outdoor Streaming bundle $400 off
- Nanoleaf Aurora Rhythm Smarter Kit $200 (Reg. $230)
- More Smart Home/Wi-Fi deals from $17
- Samsung 32GB 9.7-inch Galaxy Tab S3: $450 (Reg. $550)
- APC 1100VA UPS down to $100 (Reg. $150)
- TP-Link HS100 Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug: $20 (Reg. $25)
- HDHomeRun HDTV Tuners from $80
- 15% off on GE’s smart lighting products
- FREE Google Home Mini Bundles
- HP’s 15-inch laptop for $380