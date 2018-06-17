Best Buy discounts Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Pro by up to $150

Best Buy is currently taking up to $150 off Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Pro in various configurations. You’ll find a minimum $100 discount here, with the best deals coming on higher-capacity models. Prices start at $549.99 with free shipping across the board. Apple’s latest 10.5-inch iPad Pro sports a A10X Fusion chip, Touch ID sensor, 12MP camera and 4K capabilities.
Apple 10.5-inch iPad Pro features:
Immensely powerful, portable, and capable, the 10.5-inch iPad Pro features a redesigned Retina display that is the most advanced on the planet, while the A10X Fusion chip delivers more power than most PC laptops. With Apple Pencil, the Smart Keyboard, and iOS—the most advanced mobile operating system—iPad Pro is designed for the world we live in today.