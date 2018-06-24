Best Buy offers the 3rd Gen. Nest Thermostat + Google Home Mini for $200 shipped

- Jun. 24th 2018 4:09 pm ET

View Comments

Best Buy offers the third generation Nest Learning Thermostat bundled with a Google Home Mini for $199.99 shipped. For comparison, the thermostat usually sells for as much as $250 online but is currently marked down to $200 at retailers like Amazon. The bundled Google Home Mini is worth $49. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Nest 3rd Gen. Thermostat features:

Take control of your home’s heating and cooling without lifting a finger with this thermostat, which learns your habits and adjusts to automatically regulate your home’s temperature based on your schedule. The Nest Leaf feature alerts you when you choose a temperature that’s energy efficient.

Guides

Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up.

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals from Bose, Beats, Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, Logitech including MacBook, iPhone, iPad, HDTVs, Beats headphones, kitchenware, Bluetooth speakers, and more
Green Deals Nest

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp