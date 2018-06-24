Best Buy offers the 3rd Gen. Nest Thermostat + Google Home Mini for $200 shipped

Best Buy offers the third generation Nest Learning Thermostat bundled with a Google Home Mini for $199.99 shipped. For comparison, the thermostat usually sells for as much as $250 online but is currently marked down to $200 at retailers like Amazon. The bundled Google Home Mini is worth $49. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Take control of your home’s heating and cooling without lifting a finger with this thermostat, which learns your habits and adjusts to automatically regulate your home’s temperature based on your schedule. The Nest Leaf feature alerts you when you choose a temperature that’s energy efficient.