Today’s Best Game Deals: DOOM $12, GTA V $14, Dark Souls Remastered $24, more

- Jun. 25th 2018 9:31 am ET

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering DOOM for $14.99 Prime shipped. However, Best Buy has matched that price meaning GCU members (if you stil have it) can grab the game for just $11.99. That’s the lowest price around and a fantastic chance to grab one of the better shooters of this generation.

More game/console deals:

ICYMI: The Steam Summer Sale is here! Score massive discounts on The Division, Fallout 4, many more.

Down below you’ll find more console game deals and new products. Your daily iOS/Mac app sales are on the way!

