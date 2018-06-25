Today’s Best Game Deals: DOOM $12, GTA V $14, Dark Souls Remastered $24, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering DOOM for $14.99 Prime shipped. However, Best Buy has matched that price meaning GCU members (if you stil have it) can grab the game for just $11.99. That’s the lowest price around and a fantastic chance to grab one of the better shooters of this generation.

More game/console deals:

ICYMI: The Steam Summer Sale is here! Score massive discounts on The Division, Fallout 4, many more.

Down below you’ll find more console game deals and new products. Your daily iOS/Mac app sales are on the way!

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Review: Nintendo Labo turns cardboard into whimsical & educational Switch accessories

The Best Nintendo Switch Accessories: Controller Chargers, Console Stands, Carrying Kits, Backpacks and more