Add CyberPower’s 8-Outlet 550VA UPS to your network setup for $35 shipped (32% off)

CyberPower's 8-Outlet 550VA UPS to your network setup for $35 shipped (32% off)

- Jun. 25th 2018 1:47 pm ET

B&H offers the CyberPower CP550SLG 8-Outlet 550VA UPS for $34.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. That’s good for a 32% discount from the going rate at Amazon and Walmart, beats our previous mention by $5 and is the lowest offer out there. Over 1,200 customers have left a 3.9/5 star rating at Amazon.

CyberPower 8-Outlet 550VA UPS features:

  • 550VA / 330W Simulated Sine Wave UPS
  • 8 Total Outlets / USB Port
  • EMI/RFI Filters
  • Quiet Operation
  • LED Indicators
  • Audible Alarms
  • Resettable Circuit Breaker
  • Multiple Mounting Options
  • RJ11 Protection (1-In / 2-Out)

