Add CyberPower’s 8-Outlet 550VA UPS to your network setup for $35 shipped (32% off)

B&H offers the CyberPower CP550SLG 8-Outlet 550VA UPS for $34.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. That’s good for a 32% discount from the going rate at Amazon and Walmart, beats our previous mention by $5 and is the lowest offer out there. Over 1,200 customers have left a 3.9/5 star rating at Amazon.
CyberPower 8-Outlet 550VA UPS features:
- 550VA / 330W Simulated Sine Wave UPS
- 8 Total Outlets / USB Port
- EMI/RFI Filters
- Quiet Operation
- LED Indicators
- Audible Alarms
- Resettable Circuit Breaker
- Multiple Mounting Options
- RJ11 Protection (1-In / 2-Out)