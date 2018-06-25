Today’s the day to green your yard work: 80V Greenworks Pro Lawnmower $161, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers our favorite ecosystem of green yard equipment for lowest-ever prices. Greenworks “Pro” 80V yard equipment has the power to replace the gas/oil equivalents with room to spare. If you are already in the Greenworks 80V ecosystem with a battery and charger, grab the 21-Inch Cordless Lawn Mower for $161.15 shipped. I have had this mower for 3 years and love it. Also you can grab the big boy 4Ah 80V battery for $141 shipped. More favorites:

Pole Saw w/2Ah battery/charger: $207

Leaf Blower w/2Ah battery/charger: $184

16-Inch PRO Cordless String Trimmer: $97.50

26-Inch Cordless Hedge Trimmer: $113

Why is going green a good idea?