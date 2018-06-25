Today’s the day to green your yard work: 80V Greenworks Pro Lawnmower $161, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers our favorite ecosystem of green yard equipment for lowest-ever prices. Greenworks “Pro” 80V yard equipment has the power to replace the gas/oil equivalents with room to spare. If you are already in the Greenworks 80V ecosystem with a battery and charger, grab the 21-Inch Cordless Lawn Mower for $161.15 shipped. I have had this mower for 3 years and love it. Also you can grab the big boy 4Ah 80V battery for $141 shipped. More favorites:
- Pole Saw w/2Ah battery/charger: $207
- Leaf Blower w/2Ah battery/charger: $184
- 16-Inch PRO Cordless String Trimmer: $97.50
- 26-Inch Cordless Hedge Trimmer: $113
Why is going green a good idea?
- Quieter – Electric motors are much quieter than gas equivalents. Besides the whirl of wind and the sound of blades hitting grass, you barely hear anything. Compare to the annoying sound of a petrol engine. Makes listening to podcasts or music or an ebook while doing yard work that much more enjoyable.
- Less vibration. When I was a kid mowing lawns for money, my hands used to go numb or even hurt after a few hours of yard work due to the vibration of the internal combustion engine. Comparatively you can go forever pushing an electric lawnmower which feels like you are using an electric fan.
- Easy – Electric equipment is comparatively maintenance free because you don’t have to go to the gas station to get gas and oil, mix it then keep a container around. You simply pull a battery off the charger and pop it into the equipment you want to use.
- Storage – Not only are electric tools smaller but you can put them in more places. Would you put a gas chainsaw in your home? An electric chainsaw can be stored inside without threat of fumes, leaks or stink.
- Starting – Electric is push button and go. While with gas, you often have to pull a cord and hope you didn’t flood or choke it.
- Gas is flammable and poison – you have to store it in a barn or your garage where it stinks. It is poison and if it spills it stains and can kill plants animals and even humans. Electric, you could put next to your bed if you wanted to.
- Electric tools are simpler and lighter. Pushing around a light lawnmower or holding a chainsaw is no contest compared to gas.
- Exhaust isn’t just bad for the environment, it is bad for the operator. You know the smell that you have coming in after yard work? Well, you still stink with electric but it isn’t a burnt fossil fuel smell at least.
- Longevity – Electric vehicles will last longer and because of everything above, will have a higher resale value.
- Quick charge means unlimited supply. Greenworks tools batteries charge in a half hour (2Ah) to an hour (4Ah) so you can pretty much charge, switch and go all day if you have 2 or more batteries.
- Yeah that environment thing. You’re neighbors don’t just hate your gas lawn work because you are noisy, it is also because you are polluting the neighborhood. Get off that gas already and go electric!