Kwikset’s low-profile handleset is perfect for modern spaces: $99 (Reg. $149)

- Jun. 25th 2018 2:12 pm ET

Amazon offers the Kwikset San Clemente Low Profile Handleset in Venetian Bronze for $98.78 shipped. Also at Home Depot. Regularly $149, today’s deal is the first drop we’ve tracked at Amazon in this color and 33% off the usual list price. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Kwikset San Clemente Handleset features:

  • Slim square low-profile deadbolt and matching handleset with a modern interior lever
  • Halifax interior lever is reversible, fits both right and left handed doors. Low Profile Contemporary Design – 50% Lower Profile than Standard Deadbolts
  • New Adjustable Throughbolt design slides vertically and horizontally to ensure a straight handleset on your door
  • Handleset Deadbolt is ANSI/BHMA Grade 1 certified- the Highest Residential Security Rating
  • Features SmartKey Security- Re-key your lock in 3 easy steps; Compatible with Kwikset KW1 Keyway

