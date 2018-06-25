Kwikset’s low-profile handleset is perfect for modern spaces: $99 (Reg. $149)

Amazon offers the Kwikset San Clemente Low Profile Handleset in Venetian Bronze for $98.78 shipped. Also at Home Depot. Regularly $149, today’s deal is the first drop we’ve tracked at Amazon in this color and 33% off the usual list price. Rated 4.2/5 stars.
Kwikset San Clemente Handleset features:
- Slim square low-profile deadbolt and matching handleset with a modern interior lever
- Halifax interior lever is reversible, fits both right and left handed doors. Low Profile Contemporary Design – 50% Lower Profile than Standard Deadbolts
- New Adjustable Throughbolt design slides vertically and horizontally to ensure a straight handleset on your door
- Handleset Deadbolt is ANSI/BHMA Grade 1 certified- the Highest Residential Security Rating
- Features SmartKey Security- Re-key your lock in 3 easy steps; Compatible with Kwikset KW1 Keyway