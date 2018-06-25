LEGO’s latest Infinity War BrickHeadz bring Groot and Rocket into the spotlight

- Jun. 25th 2018 1:28 pm ET

View Comments

Throughout the year, LEGO has slowly been debuting new BrickHeadz figures, with many of the recent kits centering around a galaxy far, far away thanks to the recent launch of Solo: A Star Wars Story. Today we’re getting yet another new brick-built figure release, this time featuring the lovable Groot alongside a miniature Rocket Racoon figure.

These aren’t the first BrickHeadz figures from Infinity War, with the mad Titan Thanos, Iron Man, Star Lord and Gamora having already been recreated in the brick-built medium. Now with today’s announcement, two more of the Guardians of the Galaxy have made their debut.

With LEGO just teasing the set on their Twitter, details are bit scarce here. The kit will most likely stack up to around 140 pieces and notably includes a few printed elements that are exclusive to the release. Groot is outfitted with several new “bark” pieces and Rocket packs an all-new chest piece.

Just as with the previous BrickHeadz announcements, there’s still no official price or release date associated with the new BrickHeadz. However we’re thinking that we’ll be seeing Groot and Rocket hit store shelves on July 1st alongside a wave of other summer releases.

Guides

Best LEGO Deals

Best LEGO Deals

LEGO Deals - Architecture, Angry Birds, DC Comics, Marvel, Star Wars, Ninjago, City, Pirates, Dimensions, Creator and more
New Product

New Product

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go