LG’s 27-inch 4K Monitor falls to $430 shipped (Reg. $500), more from $90

- Jun. 25th 2018 12:43 pm ET

Newegg offers the LG 27UK650-W 27-inch 4K Monitor for $429.99 shipped when checking out with code EMCSPVRS3. Normally selling for closer to $500 at Adorama, BuyDig and B&H, today’s offer is the lowest available, beats the Amazon all-time low by $50 and saves you $70. For comparison, it just dropped to $480 at Amazon. This monitor packs dual HDMI ports alongside a single DisplayPort inputs. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Other notable monitor discounts:

The 27UK650-W 27″ 16:9 4K HDR FreeSync IPS Monitor from LG is packed with plenty of features designed for gamers such as AMD FreeSync, Gaming Profiles, Black Stabilizer, and Dynamic Action Sync. Specs-wise, it has a 3840 x 2160 resolution, a 1000:1 static contrast ratio, a 450 cd/m² brightness rating, a 5 ms response time, and support for 1.07 billion colors.

