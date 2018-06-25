LG’s 27-inch 4K Monitor falls to $430 shipped (Reg. $500), more from $90

Newegg offers the LG 27UK650-W 27-inch 4K Monitor for $429.99 shipped when checking out with code EMCSPVRS3. Normally selling for closer to $500 at Adorama, BuyDig and B&H, today’s offer is the lowest available, beats the Amazon all-time low by $50 and saves you $70. For comparison, it just dropped to $480 at Amazon. This monitor packs dual HDMI ports alongside a single DisplayPort inputs. Rated 4.4/5 stars.
Other notable monitor discounts:
- Vizta 27-inch 1080p: $90 (Reg. $125) | eBay
- LG 29-inch UltraWide: $248 (Reg. $270) | Amazon
- AOC 35-inch Curved: $680 (Reg. $900) | Newegg
- w/ code EMCPVRS38
- LG 29-inch UltrawWide: $180 (Reg. $220) | Staples
The 27UK650-W 27″ 16:9 4K HDR FreeSync IPS Monitor from LG is packed with plenty of features designed for gamers such as AMD FreeSync, Gaming Profiles, Black Stabilizer, and Dynamic Action Sync. Specs-wise, it has a 3840 x 2160 resolution, a 1000:1 static contrast ratio, a 450 cd/m² brightness rating, a 5 ms response time, and support for 1.07 billion colors.