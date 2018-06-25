Enjoy Qi charging all over the house for just $8.50/each w/ these RAVPower pads

Sunvalley Brands (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers the RAVPower Qi Wireless Charger for $8.49 Prime shipped when code 9TO5RAV083 is used at checkout. Normally $12, this is the lowest we’ve tracked at Amazon and is the best available. At this price, you can easily add a few Qi-enabled chargers to your home without breaking the bank. Rated 4.1/5 stars.
Apple Smart Keyboard
RAVPower Qi Wireless Charger features:
- Entry-level wireless charger: the perfect charging pad for getting started with wireless charging, or simply for those who want to get the most value for their buck
- Anti-skid grooved build: charging pad Features subtle, but Grippy vertical ridges that hold your phone in place more securely than smoother pads
- Broadly Compatible: Conveniently power your iPhone X / 8 / 8 Plus, Samsung S9 / S8 / S7, and all Qi-enabled or Qi receiver-equipped devices
- Designed for safety: anti-slip silicone bottom keeps the wireless charging base from accidentally falling off; integrates overcharge, overcurrent, over voltage, and overheat safeguards
- 30 Month Warranty: Get 18 months out of the box and extra 12 months by simply registering the Qi charger; comes with a lifetime of RAVPower’s friendly customer service