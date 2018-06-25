Xbox One S 1TB PUBG Bundle + Halo 5 for $240 shipped ($320 value)

Trusted dealer AntOnline via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Xbox One S 1TB PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS Bundle with a copy of Halo 5: Guardians for $239.99 shipped. This bundle without Halo goes for $299 at Microsoft and Best Buy. Halo 5 still goes for $20+ so you’re saving around $80 with today’s deal. While we have seen this bundle go for less without Halo, this is a great chance to grab a 1TB Xbox One, even if just for the spare room or lake house. More details below.

From the makers of the best-selling PC phenomenon, PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGOUNDS drops players into a competitive survival battle where you’ll engage in a heart-racing fight to be the last player left alive. Loot supplies, find weapons and gear-up to take on the competition in a solo or team squad match. Emerge the lone survivor in a thrilling game experience full of unexpected, adrenaline-pumping