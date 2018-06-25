Xbox One S 1TB PUBG Bundle + Halo 5 for $240 shipped ($320 value)

- Jun. 25th 2018 1:11 pm ET

View Comments

Trusted dealer AntOnline via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Xbox One S 1TB PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS Bundle with a copy of Halo 5: Guardians for $239.99 shipped. This bundle without Halo goes for $299 at Microsoft and Best Buy. Halo 5 still goes for $20+ so you’re saving around $80 with today’s deal. While we have seen this bundle go for less without Halo, this is a great chance to grab a 1TB Xbox One, even if just for the spare room or lake house. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Xbox One S 1TB PUBG Bundle:

From the makers of the best-selling PC phenomenon, PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGOUNDS drops players into a competitive survival battle where you’ll engage in a heart-racing fight to be the last player left alive. Loot supplies, find weapons and gear-up to take on the competition in a solo or team squad match. Emerge the lone survivor in a thrilling game experience full of unexpected, adrenaline-pumping

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Best eBay Daily Deals

Best eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods
Microsoft

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard