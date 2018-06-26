Brother’s AiO Laser Printer w/ AirPrint is perfect for home office duties: $100 shipped

Amazon offers the Brother HL-L2390DW All-in-One Laser Printer with AirPrint for $99.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy and B&H. For comparison, it typically sells for around $125 and today’s deal is a match of our previous mention. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Brother HL-L2390DW features:

  • ENGINEERED FOR PRODUCTIVITY – Brother’s latest technology is infused into the HL-L2390DW. Equipped with a flatbed scan glass for convenient copying, this monochrome laser printer is engineered to scan directly from mobile devices
  • PRINT MORE, WAIT LESS – Developed to optimize efficiency, this replacement for the DCPL2520DW produces a robust and class-leading print speed of up to 32 pages per minute(1)
  • NEW, USER-FRIENDLY FEATURES – This new Brother monochrome laser printer includes a 250-sheet paper capacity.
