Add a new Corsair mechanical keyboard to your battlestation starting at $60 shipped, more

Newegg offers the Corsair K68 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $59.99 shipped when code EMCPVRV57 has been applied at checkout. Typically selling for $80 at Amazon and Best Buy, that’s good for a $20 discount and is the lowest offer we’ve tracked. It’s never dropped below $65 on Amazon before. Rated 4.4/5 stars from just shy of 200 shoppers.
We also spotted that Amazon is offering the Corsair STRAFE RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard with Cherry MX Brown Switches for $89.99 shipped. Also available at NeweggFlash. That’s $30 off the typical rate it fetches at Amazon and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Rated 4.4/5 stars.
Corsair K68 Mechanical Keyboard features:
- 100% CHERRY MX Red key switches: gold contact CHERRY MX mechanical gaming key switches deliver the ultimate competitive advantage.
- Dust and spill resistant: help protect from accidents so your game never stops. Wired Connectivity:USB 2.0 Type-A
- 100% anti-ghosting with full key rollover: No matter how Fast your in-game actions are, every key press registers correctly.
- Fully programmable with CUE: intuitive and powerful Corsair Utility Engine (CUE) enables sophisticated macro programming and dynamic lighting effects.
- Windows key lock mode: stay focused and prevent accidental Windows and context menu key presses