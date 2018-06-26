Add a new Corsair mechanical keyboard to your battlestation starting at $60 shipped, more

Newegg offers the Corsair K68 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $59.99 shipped when code EMCPVRV57 has been applied at checkout. Typically selling for $80 at Amazon and Best Buy, that’s good for a $20 discount and is the lowest offer we’ve tracked. It’s never dropped below $65 on Amazon before. Rated 4.4/5 stars from just shy of 200 shoppers.

We also spotted that Amazon is offering the Corsair STRAFE RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard with Cherry MX Brown Switches for $89.99 shipped. Also available at NeweggFlash. That’s $30 off the typical rate it fetches at Amazon and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Corsair K68 Mechanical Keyboard features: