Jabra Truly Wireless Earbuds up to $120 off: $80 (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $220)

- Jun. 26th 2018 12:51 pm ET

Jabra’s official eBay Store is offering its manufacturer refurbished Elite Sport True Wireless Earbuds with Charging Case for $79.99 shipped. Hit the pull down menu on the listing page to choose between the black or grey set. For comparison, Amazon and Best Buy are charging $200 right now for a new set. This is also the lowest refurbished price we can find by over $30. More details below. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Best Buy. 

Including a 4.5 hour battery life, the Jabra Elite earbuds feature an “in-ear precision heart rate monitor” for tracking workouts via iOS/Android devices. You can expect a “3-year warranty against sweat damage (registration required)”.

Jabra Elite Sport True Wireless Earbuds:

This product has been professionally restored to working order by Jabra. It has been inspected, cleaned, and repaired to meet our specifications and is in excellent condition*. Manufacturer refurbished for your confidence and safety, each product is:Fully tested for power, charging, pairing, speaker, microphone, volume, and tactileThoroughly inspected and cleaned; Repackaged for resale in shipping friendly packaging including accessories Backed by our 180 day warranty. *The product could have minor blemishes.

