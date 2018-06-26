Jabra Truly Wireless Earbuds up to $120 off: $80 (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $220)

Jabra’s official eBay Store is offering its manufacturer refurbished Elite Sport True Wireless Earbuds with Charging Case for $79.99 shipped. Hit the pull down menu on the listing page to choose between the black or grey set. For comparison, Amazon and Best Buy are charging $200 right now for a new set. This is also the lowest refurbished price we can find by over $30. More details below. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Best Buy.

Including a 4.5 hour battery life, the Jabra Elite earbuds feature an “in-ear precision heart rate monitor” for tracking workouts via iOS/Android devices. You can expect a “3-year warranty against sweat damage (registration required)”.

Jabra Elite Sport True Wireless Earbuds: