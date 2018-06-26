Head back to Jurassic World w/ these LEGO kits starting at $24 Prime shipped, more

Amazon offers the LEGO Jurassic World Carnotaurus Gyrosphere Escape for $63.99 shipped. Also available at Walmart. Normally selling for $80, that’s good for a savings of 20% and is the best offer out there. Today’s price drop returns to the Amazon all-time low as well. With the latest dinosaur-packed blockbuster now in theaters, this LEGO kit is a great way to return to Jurassic World.
Other notable LEGO discounts at Amazon:
- Blue’s Helicopter Pursuit: $32 (Reg. $40)
- Stygimoloch Breakout: $24 (Reg. $30)
- Technic Container Yard: $48 (Reg. $60)
- Ninjago Movie Quake Mech: $72 (Reg. $90)
Jurassic World Gyrosphere Escape features:
- Includes 3 minifigures: Owen, Claire and Franklin, plus 2 dinosaur figures
- Features a truck with a trailer and mobile control center, plus an overgrown Gyrosphere station
- Truck features a 2-seater cab with sunroof and stud shooter, attached to a mobile control center with computer and cabinets, plus a detachable trailer with Gyrosphere launch function
- Carnotaurus features posable limbs and snapping jaws
- Truck measures over 4″ (12cm) high, 5″ (15cm) long and 3″ (8cm) wide, Trailer measures over 3″ (9cm) high, 5″ (15cm) long and 3″ (10cm) wide
- Carnotaurus stands over 5″ (14cm) tall