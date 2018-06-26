Head back to Jurassic World w/ these LEGO kits starting at $24 Prime shipped, more

Amazon offers the LEGO Jurassic World Carnotaurus Gyrosphere Escape for $63.99 shipped. Also available at Walmart. Normally selling for $80, that’s good for a savings of 20% and is the best offer out there. Today’s price drop returns to the Amazon all-time low as well. With the latest dinosaur-packed blockbuster now in theaters, this LEGO kit is a great way to return to Jurassic World.

Other notable LEGO discounts at Amazon:

Jurassic World Gyrosphere Escape features: