Head back to Jurassic World w/ these LEGO kits starting at $24 Prime shipped, more

- Jun. 26th 2018 1:29 pm ET

View Comments

Amazon offers the LEGO Jurassic World Carnotaurus Gyrosphere Escape for $63.99 shipped. Also available at Walmart. Normally selling for $80, that’s good for a savings of 20% and is the best offer out there. Today’s price drop returns to the Amazon all-time low as well. With the latest dinosaur-packed blockbuster now in theaters, this LEGO kit is a great way to return to Jurassic World. 

Other notable LEGO discounts at Amazon:

Jurassic World Gyrosphere Escape features:

  • Includes 3 minifigures: Owen, Claire and Franklin, plus 2 dinosaur figures
  • Features a truck with a trailer and mobile control center, plus an overgrown Gyrosphere station
  • Truck features a 2-seater cab with sunroof and stud shooter, attached to a mobile control center with computer and cabinets, plus a detachable trailer with Gyrosphere launch function
  • Carnotaurus features posable limbs and snapping jaws
  • Truck measures over 4″ (12cm) high, 5″ (15cm) long and 3″ (8cm) wide, Trailer measures over 3″ (9cm) high, 5″ (15cm) long and 3″ (10cm) wide
  • Carnotaurus stands over 5″ (14cm) tall

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Walmart Deals

Best Walmart Deals

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more
LEGO

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go