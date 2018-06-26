Replace 8 remotes with the Logitech Harmony 650 at $33 shipped (Reg. up to $50)

Best Buy offers the Logitech Harmony 650 8-Device Universal Remote for $32.99 with free shipping on orders over $35. You can opt for in-store pickup to dodge the delivery threshold. That’s good for a $17 discount from the going rate at B&H, beating our previous mention by $1. For comparison, Amazon has it for $40. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 7,200 shoppers.
Logitech Harmony 650 features:
- Support for 8 devices is enabled at software setup – replaces up to 8 remotes, reducing complexity and clutter in your living room
- Bright color screen shows your channel favorite icons plus commands for easy navigation
- One-touch Activity buttons like “Watch a DVD” automatically switch the right devices to the right settings
- Compatible with 225,000+ devices from 5000+ brands, including devices you own today and add tomorrow